



The order fell late in the evening, when orangutans, lions and crocodiles were resting. The next morning, March 28, animals woke up to a new political reality: the most powerful man in the world was interested in their place of housing, the national zoo. President Donald Trump had ordered the vice-president JD Vance to rid the Smithsonian institution of any inappropriate ideology. As a Smithsonian service, the zoo was not only covered by this mandate; It was specifically mentioned as one of the installations to be cleaned in Malhink.

The Trumps Order leaves little mystery about what he wants to change to the Smithsonians National Museum of American History and his National Museum of African-American History and Culture. He calls for the abolition of divisor ideology and centered on the race of these museums, and says that their exhibitions should rather instill the pride of the hearts of all Americans. But the text of the orders is silent on the nature of the ideological transgressions of the zoos, and my e-mail in the White House asking what they might have remained unanswered. Trump has not been counted before among the criticisms of the zoos, which tend to deplore the life of the captivity suffered by his animals, not their potential indoctrination.

I contacted the zoo staff to ask if they knew what the administration wanted to change. When I did not immediately hear, I decided to visit the zoo, in the state of mind of a freshly named cultural commissioner. One morning this week, I arrived at his entrance to Avenue Connecticut. The cars coated with pollen were aligned outside and flowers on the Magnolias zoos turned to the light morning sun. A few hundred meters on its central path, near the trail in Asia, a catering truck already served cocktails.

July 1919: pessimism and zoo

On my way to the zoo, ID read the most recent strategic plan of institutions. In the introduction, the former national director of the zoo, Steven Monfort, says that by going from a world population from 1 to 8 billion in just 200 years, humans have made things very difficult for wildlife. It came to my mind that Vance could find this characterization a too Malthusian touch; He has often invaded what he perceives as an anti-natalism in liberal culture. But the view of parents taking Moscow mules and Margaritas away from the catering truck suggested family conviviality, at least a certain type.

At the newly renovated zoos Bird House, I joined a long line of families grouped around the strollers, waiting to be let in the Aviaries. In 2023, ID met the chief curator of zoos for birds, Sara Hallager, while signaling a story on the decision of the institutions of euthanize a fox who may have killed 25 of his flamingos. Hallager told me that after renovation, the zoo would no longer acquire birds from Africa, Asia or South America. His new exhibitions would only present North American birds. Now I was wondering: with this first approach in America, did the zoo intended to obey (in the manner) in advance? If this is the case, this could explain why a huge pink marble sculpture of an eaglesalbage of the original Penn Stationhad was placed near the entrance to the Maison des Oiseaux.

While I approached the exhibition, this theory seemed less plausible. His interpretation panels were not openly political sought after high and low for terrestrial thanks and found a people no, they did not seem to have been designed to please Trump. On the one hand, they are printed in English and Spanish, a first for the zoo. They also celebrate the ability of migratory birds to move freely among the Amazon forest, North America and the great Arctic.

I found a potentially divisor panel in the turkey. This made a distinction between the north of North American, who hunted the turkeys for thousands of years, but took care not to wipe them, and European settlers, which, in just two centuries, led birds to the edge of extinction. It may not be the kind of feeling that infuses the pride of the hearts of the Americans. And yet it is true.

Read: The consequences of a massacre of mass at the zoo

Wherever I went, I heard children buzzing about the new attractions of zoos, two pandas called Bao Li and Qing Bao that Xi Jinping had sent from China as a gesture of friendship. A source from the Smithsonian Institution which was not allowed to speak to the press told me that before the pandas were opposed to the public, the zoo had been besieged by the messages of the senators asking for a competition in advance and welcomed. I briefly entertained the thought that the zoo had found itself in Trumps Crosshairs because some of its main allies had been denied a photo with the Bears. Anyway, Bao Li himself seemed entirely indifferent to politics. He sat down, withdrew against a green hill, chewing whole bamboo sticks as if they were twizzlers in the cinema.

The zoo presents a less explicit climatic advocacy than you may expect from an institution devoted to animal conservation. The major part is concentrated in a single room of the building in the Amazon. The Trump administration was relentless to clean the government's websites of all the mentions of climate change, no matter how much anodide, but it was a soft thing. In the center of a large wall painting from the 1990s, recommending solar energy, a child wearing a fashionable fashionable clothes in a forest. No fossil fuel multinational is named and shame in the surrounding panels. Green Vests staff did not seem to be indoctrinating anyone. They just answered the questions about the neon blue trees in a neighboring terrarium.

The release of Amazonia threw me on a path that runs along the Southern Edge zoos. Traffic noise has traveled the Duke Ellington bridge, reminding me that I was not in a tropical forest, but in the midst of Washington, DCA City that Trump ridiculed like dirty and criminal embarrassment for our nation. Continuing on the way, I arrived at the exhibition Kids Farm, a brilliant scene of Rural Americaa which would not have been moved on a label of butter. Near the big red barn and stables, toddlers were perched on a fence, caressing mules. A black coat stained with cows sparkled in the keen heat in the afternoon. Like the Bootheel BBQ & Southern Catering Food Truck parked nearby, which promised to feed your soul from the South, the exhibition seemed designed to flatter, not antagonia, a narrow and nostalgic vision of true America.

Before leaving the zoo, I entered the visitors center. I confirmed that the interior bookstore was intended for the lover of non-partisan animals, and not the activist, and I learned that the zoo generally holds a secular coded celebration of the orientation of pasterites is naturation after the post-animai, not the newly increased Christ. The calendar of the Zoos website shows that last year, and for several years earlier, it also recognized the International Family Equality Day. LGTBQ local organizations participated in the event, and some described it as Gay Day at the zoo. As part of the festivities, the guests were able to look at a beaver or a seal to eat the rainbow ice cake. The event of the last year has also had a musical performance featuring themes of climate justice, inclusion, queer and community identity. When I sent an email to the zoo to ask me if the International Day of Equality of the Family will continue this year, I did not receive an answer.

I could see how this celebration could ignite a social curator, but the tested event, for a day, did not seem enough to deserve the inclusion of zoos in the decree. None of the other things I also found that the administration adopts a broken Windows approach for the police ideology.

Again, I cannot claim that my audit was exhaustive. I intended to visit each exhibition, but I ended up jumping the reptile house. Not for lack of interest; This is actually one of my favorite places with Zoothe pythons and crocodiles without air conditioning offer a real meeting with the other animal. But the line was very long, with little shade. And so I cannot tell you with certainty that the Maison des reptiles is not a home for theory of the critical race, or other heresies of Maga. Vance and his team will have to discover it and let us know.

