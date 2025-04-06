Indonesia hesitates to respond to Trump's prices, to choose the negotiations for the economy!





Warta Economy, Jakarta – The Indonesian government stressed that it would not take measures to retaliate the reciprocal tariff policy imposed by the United States, and has chosen a diplomacy approach and negotiations to formulate a mutually beneficial solution. This step is considered more strategic in order to maintain bilateral relations, national economic stability and a conducive investment climate. Indonesia has prepared an action plan, paying attention to several things, including imports and investments in the United States, said the Minister of Economy Coordination, Airlanga Hartarto, at a limited limited coordination meeting held practically, Sunday (6/4). The government continues to coordinate between ministries and institutions, as well as to establish communication with the US trade representative (USTR), the American Chamber of Commerce and other partner countries. This coordination aims to ensure that the policies taken consider all aspects and comply with national interests. Also read: BI steps to anticipate the impact of Trump's pricing policy Diplomacy measures are taken to avoid climbing which can harm industrial sectors with high intensity of export labor such as industry and shoes. These two sectors are considered the most vulnerable to global market pressure. The government also prepares various incentives which are about to maintain the competitiveness and sustainability of the company. The reciprocal rates of the United States will come into force on April 9, 2025. Some products excluded from these prices include medical and humanitarian products, strategic products such as copper, semiconductors, wood products, pharmacy, precious metals (ingots), as well as certain energies and minerals that are not available in the United States. Products that have been billed under 232 such as steel, aluminum, cars and spare parts are also excluded. Menko Airlangga revealed that President Joko Widodo had asked Indonesia to send an official letter before the deadline of April 9, 2025. Because this is still dynamic and still needs working groups to continue working, Mr. President asked us to write before April 9, 2025, Airlangga said. Read also: Trump Tariff Domino Effects, these reasons for which the global recession can occur in 2025 The government will also organize a socialization and selection forum for the contribution to the association of Business Actors on Monday (7/4), in order to ensure the participation of the industrial sector in the preparation of policies. This meeting will focus on the export sector and the labor industry. Tomorrow, the whole industry will be invited to obtain comments related to their exports and also linked to the things we must protect, in particular the sector with a high intensity of labor, added Airlangga. As a long-term anticipation, the government has also prepared a strategy to encourage the opening of the European market, which is the second largest market after China and the United States. We can also encourage this, so we have a larger alternative, concludes Airlangga. Rakortas also attended by the governor of the Bank in Indonesia, Perry Warjiyo, the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, Minister of Investment and downstream chief of BKPM Rosan Perkasa Roeslani, Minister of Trade Budi Santoso, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the OJK Mahendra Siregar, as well as a number of deputy and representative institutions.

