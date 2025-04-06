



Saturday Night Live (SNL) roasted President Donald Trump's pricing speech with a reminder of rumors on Haitian immigrants who ate pets in Springfield, Ohio, who made the headlines before the elections.

Newsweek contacted the White House by e-mail for an answer to the Skett SNL.

The context

The president announced Wednesday that the United States would impose a “basic” rate of 10% on almost all imports and distinguished around 60 countries for what he described as “reciprocal prices at reduced prices”.

He said these “reciprocal” prices were based on duties that these countries imposed in the United States. The White House later said that the formula he used was based on two variables: the United States trade deficit with a foreign country divided by exports from this country to the United States

What to know

SNL made fun of Trump's “historically brilliant” speech in the Garden Rose of the White House, with James Austin Johnson acting as president.

The figures mean “we are going to make America rich again-Mawa,” he said. “You know, you will check your action wallet in a few days and you think that” I'm almost too rich “. We are doing Mawa.

“But before that, we make Magda – making a great depression of America again – it will be better than great, it will be a great fantastic and incredible depression that you have never seen before. We like to say:” The people you have never seen before. “”

Johnson continued: “You know that this depression will be so great, we are going to be those who eat cats and dogs – it's going to be so fun. Low and slow, you have to break it, you know.”

It was a reference to September last, when Springfield, Ohio, became the center of a political storm after unfounded rumors spread that Haitian migrants had killed pets and park birds for food.

City officials quickly demystified these stories, but they were repeated by Trump, vice-president JD Vance and Elon Musk.

Who played Trump, Musk on “SNL”?

Johnson, who has been a member of SNL's distribution since 2021, has played Trump. He sported a blonde wig, a suit and a red tie and imitated the models of speeches and the pace of the president.

Mike Myers, who was a member of the distribution of the 1989 to 1995 series, returned to SNL to play Musk.

President Donald Trump has a decree signed during an event aimed at announcing new prices in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 2, 2025, to the president of Washington DC, Donald Trump, holds a decree signed during an event to announce new prices in the Garden Rose of the White House on April 2, 2025, to Washington DC AP, what people say that say people say they are

The White House defended Trump's pricing measures, affirming in a press release: “For the first time in decades, the United States will see fair trade like President Donald J. Trump announces that prices levels the rules of the game for workers and American companies.

“Despite the rhetoric of politicians and the media, studies have shown several times that prices are an effective tool for achieving economic and strategic objectives – just as they did in the first mandate of President Trump.”

Elon Musk, who heads the Trump government's efficiency department, said that he hoped for a “zero-tale” situation between Europe and the United States

He declared in an interview with the video connection with the Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini: “In the end, I hope it is agreed that Europe and the United States should ideally move, in my opinion, to a zero-tariff situation, effectively creating a free trade area between Europe and North America.”

What happens next

A 25% rate on automotive imports which was announced previously came into force on Thursday. The “basic line” of 10% of Trump began on Saturday and its “reciprocal prices at reduced prices” launched on April 9.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/snl-donald-trump-tariffs-cats-haiti-2055964 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos