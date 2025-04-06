Comrade Miliband will be very happy. The construction of a 250-acres solar panel farm (it is around 160 football fields for the context) was approved by the District Council of Lib Dem-Run in the Hampshire, which voted five to four in favor of demand aimed at relying on the fields between the village of Long Sutton and the Odiham aerodrome.

I know this part of the world a little. His charming campaign, typically English, dotted with pretty villages full of antiquity stores and old -fashioned ads. In summer, the sound of leather on Willow fills the air, and each parish is a buzz of holidays and other festivals, quite often involving a lot of cheerfulness and Pimms.

Well, not much longer. The development will include solar panels 8 feet long, surrounded by galvanized steel fences (to prevent deer and other wild animals) and metal posts 11 feet high, supporting video surveillance cameras at intervals of 50 yards.

All this in an ancient area of ​​the English countryside renowned for its beauty and historical importance. The Harrow Way considered the oldest road in Great Britain, going back to the Stone Age crosses Long Sutton.

Even the local candidate of the Green Party described the project as an abuse of climate emergency, and the vicar would be upset. Talk about the paving of paradise and the establishment of a parking lot. Tame by comparison.

Not that one of these things moves comrade Miliband and his group of eco-zéalites. They have about as much respect for the lives of ordinary people and their small pathetic existence as any of the other government services that currently crush the hopes and dreams of peoples.

The ambitious parents who hope for a better life for their children: Comrade Phillipson saw them with VAT on private education. Farmers who worked for generations on family land: cluttered by the successions tax. Entrepreneurs who have built companies and provided jobs: hampered by paralyzing national insurance increases, from today. Artists, writers, musicians, filmmakers and other creatives: to be sold in the River at AI by a government who thinks that it is perfectly good for Big Tech to steal all their ideas to train robots to do their work for free. Taxpayers for life, sparing a pension egg nest, are now also subject to a successions on their pensions (assuming that there is a stroke of Donald tunt last week, but that's another story).

Regarding the list, each new directive is a kick in the teeth.

But none is as zealous or completely deaf to protest as the ambitious plan of the milibands, which consists in doubling the wind, triple and quadruple offshore wind capacity while closing other potential sources of local energy, such as shale gas, that Great Britain has in abundance.

Jobs of people, houses, fauna, plants, flowers, trees all on this green and pleasant earth that makes it, so all the consumables in the crazy drive for net zero.

And the most exasperating thing about all of this is that none of this makes sense if the goal is to make the world a better and more environmentally friendly place.

Because where do the components of these solar panels go from? China. And how does China make these pieces? With the energy of coal power plants, its building at a rate of two per week. And who uses China to do this kind of thing? Forced workers, including Uighurs and other minorities and dissidents.

China has the highest percentage of global emissions from any country on the planet just over 30%, at the last count. Great Britain, on the other hand, is less than 1%. Certainly, we are much, much smaller. But the idea that the outsourcing of our dirty job in China will make the planet to any cleaner is crazy. It's just cheating. The shows are emissions, regardless of the balance sheet on which they appear. Everything is added to a global scale.

Regarding forced labor, last month, the government blocked an amendment by the Lords which would have stopped the large British energy purchase panels from Great British Energy manufactured by slaves. These are your taxes. Its unreasonable.

And it's not even the end. If these Hampshire fields are full of panels, they do not grow food. The mice on the ground are not in them, the owls did not chill there, the farmers do not work there. Nothing grows around these things. The ground will turn into dust for the next 40 years, which is the duration before the solar field is put out of service and the land returns to the owner.

But what I find really insidious, scary and dystopian is the way all these tails were established with the tax on the heritage of farmers. How much will you have to sell land to pay, or just give up completely? How many fields, which, for centuries, have cultivated crops or fed on livestock, will be fallow? And while waiting in the wings, great energy, ready with fences and bulldozers.

Even large foods want to gain: more locally grown fruits and vegetables, more pork sausages raised by hand when

Chinese imports stained with military blood has lined the ground. They will all be chlorinated in America. At least Trump will be happy.

Destroy the creative industries in Kowtow in Big Tech, decimate the campaign to inflate the chests of great energy, kill our farmers to fatten large foods: is there a gourmand monopoly work?

The new Miss Marple – but with Sass added

If, like me, you could have joyfully Donald Trump last week, I can recommend the residence on Netflix. It is a mystery of joyful and original murder sets up … the White House. He has a cameo from Kylie Minogue, a neurotic Swiss pastry chief, an elongated minister and Uzo Aduba, in Australian Foreign Affairs ramp, which is brilliant as a detective Cordelia Cupp. Think of Miss Marple, with Sass added.

If Virginia Giuffre embellished the extent of her injuries after her bus accident, what could she have embellished else? It can be troubled, and for that, it deserves sympathy. But his accusations ruined the life of Prince Andrews. If it is subject to exaggeration, does it not launch a different light on things?

Brosnans True Love

Throughout the week, the Internet sprang with the weight loss of Pierce Brosnans Keely Shaye Smith. But I can't help but think that these compliments are slightly on the back. There is always an involvement that no one can understand why he stays with her. The answer is: because he likes it. Not all men are obsessed with upgrading their partners for a younger and thinner model. Some, like Brosnan, appreciate the value of a timeless classic.

I write from my own version of the white lotus. Two of my girlfriends and I are in Lifeco in Bodrum, in Türkiye, renowned for its cleaning of juice and its famous customers, which includes Kate Moss and other models. I had great hopes, but alas, it is the sixth day and despite the fact that no piece of food has passed my lips, just water juice, supplements and gallons of detoxification broth, I remain obstinately like a moss. At least we know which of us will survive the Apocalypse.