Israeli air strikes on positions suspected of Turks have increased regional tensions and attracted strong international criticism

[Quneitra] The unclear reports according to which three Turkish nationals described by certain sources as engineers were killed in Israels on April 2 on air strikes on the air base of the T-4 Syrias have intensified the already strident ankaras with Israeli military actions.

Although no official source has verified deaths, development can help explain the push of hostile rhetoric, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoans recent declaration: may Allah destroy Israel Zionist in his holy name.

The Turkish Defense Ministry has denied finalizing any agreement for the permanent military bases in Syria and urged the public to ignore the unaccompanied complaints.

However, analysts say that Turkey expands its presence on the ground, will improve installations with the bases of T-4 and Menagh to support troop deployments and install advanced air defense systems. Israeli officials warned that allowing hostile forces to operate from Syrian territory would have a very heavy price. Some have described the activity of turkeys as an attempt to establish a Turkish protectorate in certain parts of the Syrialanguage which reflects an increasing concern concerning the long -term ambitions of Ankaras.

Tensions degenerated after Israeli forces carried out a field operation near Nawa, in the southern province of Daraa, southern Syria, killing at least nine people and triggering demonstrations in the region.

Residents described the RAID as a most aggressive soil action of the Israels since its forces crossed the 1974 disengagement lines following the collapse of the Assad regime in December 2024.

It is not only another military operation which is part of a systematic expansion, said Amin al-Sayed, a civilian chief of Quneitra.

Since the fall of the Assad regime, the Israeli occupation forces have grown more deeply in the buffer areas, declaring the zero disengagement agreement, establishing outposts and striking Syrian military infrastructure at all levels.

The day before the April 3 ground incursion, Israel launched coordinated air strikes on several military targets in Syria, including the T-4 and Palmyra air bases in the province of Homs and the main airport in the province of Hama.

Strikes have caused significant damage to Syrian infrastructure. Although the number of victims remains disputed, multiple deaths have been reported.

According to the London Times, Israeli officials have described attacks as a strategic warning to discourage the new management of Syria from allowing hostile actors near Northern Israels.

The Minister of Defense, Israel Katz, said that strikes were linked to intelligence assessments indicating an increased Turkish activity on targeted sites, including the recognition carried out by Turkish military staff before possible deployments.

The timing suggests that Israel was aimed at preventing a new Turkish entrenchment.

In Quneitra and Daraa, our land was bulldozer, killed livestock and uprooted trees, al-Sayed told the media line. These actions break people, erasing their means of survival. Israel not only aims at military infrastructure destroying livelihoods.

Thousands of people protested in Suwayda, Damascus campaign, Masyaf and Tartus.

In Salam Cityren, appointed from the city of al-Baath after the Assads Outerisraeli rockets have hit government facilities for the first time.

It was a message as much to civilians as to governments, al-Sayed said.

President Ahmed Al-Sharaas, the transitional government has adopted a prudent position. Initially conciliative towards Israel, Al-Sharaa recently called for international pressure to end the Israeli military presence in Syria.

Its administration has approved a comfort pact with Turkey, allowing Turkish military bases to operate in central Syria.

According to a recent report from the International Crisis Group of Dareen Khalifa and Mairav ​​Zonszein, the current Israels' strategy could turn against him.

They argue that continuous air strikes, territorial expansion and pressure on Syrian minorities could bring the interim government of Ankara closer.

Khalifa and zonszéine warn that the maintenance of American sweeping sanctions can refuse the Syrian transitional government the legitimacy it needs to resist Iranian and jihadist influence.

These Turkish bases differ considerably from Russian installations under Assad, said Al-Sayed. They are welcomed by the inhabitants. They bring deterrence rather than occupation.

However, Israeli officials remain skeptical.

Israel acts with a feeling of strategic emergency, said Aziz Moussa, analyst based in Damascus. Their objective is clear: to eliminate infrastructure specially linked to Turkey that could be used against them.

Murat Yeilta, professor at the Ankara University of Social Sciences, wrote in Sabah daily that the Israel approach seems to be designed to permanently destabilize Syria and prevent the rise of a Syrian state aligned by Turkey.

Former Syrian army officer Summer Ahmed said Turkey quickly moved to build military bases in response to Israeli expansion.

They have definitely focused on protecting national turkey security, he told the media line, but there is also a political dimension. Turkey wants to support the new Syrian transitional government and transform its soldiers into a reliable partner or proxy to protect Turkish interests.

The deployment of an advanced air defense system like the Turkish S-500 in the center of Syria is a big problem, he added. It places almost all Israeli planes and drones in the detection beach.

While Turkey says that it is not looking for a direct conflict, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, told Reuters that Ankara prefers diplomacy for climbing and remains attached to stability in Syria.

However, the military turkeys are specially imprisoned in bases like T-4 and Palmyrais by extending, furtherizing Israeli concerns.

The Israels on April 23 strikes on targets supported by the Turks sparked a regional reaction.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and several European governments have condemned attacks.

In Washington, calls are developing so that the Trump administration is re -evaluating its regional strategy. Some political experts urge a greater commitment to the Syrias interim government to prevent a power vacuum cleaner that could be exploited by Iranian jihadists or proxies.

Khalifa and zonszéine maintain that this moment when Damascus is relatively free from Iranian dominations a rare window for positive regional realignment.

Their argument is to gain ground in Washington.

A recent piece of the Atlantic Council warned that Israeli operations in southern Syria may trigger sectarian tensions, especially in Druze areas.

Khalifa and Zonszein advocate to recalibrate Israeli policy in coordination with American and European partners.

They point out that the United States has substantial leverage sanctions, reconstruction aid, diplomatic recognition and influence on global financial institutions.

The link between these tools to references such as minority protections, arms control and non-aggression commitments could promote responsible governance in Syria.

The report also notes that Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), once an affiliate of Al-Qaeda, underwent a notable transformation. Since breaking it from links in 2016, HTS has renamed a nationalist Syrian Islamist group, reopening of churches and returning properties seized with the minorities of Idlib.

Khalifa and Zonszein maintain that understanding this change is essential to build a practical commitment strategy.

However, Israeli officials are not convinced. They cite the ideological origins HTS and the violent past, and they doubt the ability of Al-Sharaas to control extremist factions.

The International Crisis Group warns that Israels focus on confinement, without a diplomatic way, could let it be sidelined by the political future of the Syrias.

American policy remains divided.

Some officials recommend compensation for conditional sanctions related to the fight against terrorism and the cooperation of minority rights. Others believe that the maximum pressure is the only way to dissuade the resurgence of Iran and the jihadists.

This ambiguity leaves Israel sailing in a changing landscape with little international support.

European states also reconcile their approach. French and German diplomats proposed a progressive normalization linked to references and humanitarian elections. EU officials have met leaders of Syrian civil society in Geneva.

No formal diplomatic process is underway, but Khalifa and zonszéine maintain that Israel could influence the debate of what it goes from a military strategy to a strategy rooted in diplomacy.

Back in Quneitra, geopolitical maneuver seems distant.

Each air strike moves more families, al-Sayed said. Each incursion means new funeral. Syria needs a solution that returns the country to its people to the occupants, not the militias, and not to political chess games.

Jacob Economist reported to Istanbul.