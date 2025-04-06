



It seems as inevitable as the economic chaos unleashed by Donald Trumps Mad Avalanche de prices: a precipitated drop in the number of tourists visiting the United States, which should now be even worse than fearing it initially. In February, trips abroad in the country fell 5% compared to the previous year and, now, renowned forecasters predict a drop of almost twice this size.

We all know why. Trumps hostile words in Canada and Mexico hit the two main USS markets for tourism. Finnish, German and non-binary people were informed by their governments to contact an American diplomatic mission before traveling there. Also note a net of reports on foreigners falling due to the cruel cruel rigor, now seizing the American authorities: a 28 -year -old woman from the north of Wales held 19 days in a detention center and escorted her plane at home in chains; The French scientist who was summarily refused entry into the United States after his phone contains messages criticizing the president. These stories intensify the Trump Air General administrations of brutality and belligerent, which also retreats familiar fears: firearms, politicized wheelbarrows and a country in a scary volatile state. The result is the sudden understanding of the United States as a place that can be best visited which, for millions of people, brings a very painful loss turn.

Many of us, after all, have always had our understanding of the world shaped by what some people call the American soft power. My first sense of USS Allure came when I was a four -year -old child, watching the Glorious Street educational television show, and being spellbinded by its multiracial distribution, and the way it offered a much more exciting vision of letters and figures and the life that we have obtained from the BBC and ITV. A little later, I remember a few lucky childhood friends who came back from American vacation in Florida, generally returning home with comics and candies that have increased my sense of states as a seductive land of dreams. And then came the clincher: a large mountain of music, which is always at the heart of my understanding of what the United States is and the way it can survive its current crisis.

The best American music is nothing but honest: for me, it worked as a corrective for all the ideas tinged with rose that I had on the United States, while making myself even more dazzled. This is certainly true of a series of records made between the late 1960s and the mid-1970s, to which I come back again and again: the music of the accomplished social commentator Curtis Mayfield, or the mixture of the policy of Small-P and the joyful update of the self-activation that crosses the songs of Stevie Wonders. Listening to something completely different, when I became immersed in country music, I heard another type of American truth: the sound of men who find that space is wounded, broken and vulnerable retrospectively, the full opposite of the fragile machismo Trump made his own.

John Harris Outside Sun Studios, Memphis, Tennessee, 2001.

And then I finally went there: first in the usual major cities, then in certain parts of the country too often neglected. Twenty years ago, I made repeated trips in the south of southern Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia and I found myself simultaneously by holding two completely contradictory thoughts. One was to be seen with the horrible intersection of institutional and daily racism and poverty, and the fact that the richest country in the world had left so many people to flow. The other, however, was the feeling that at least some of these places made informed and hesitant progress towards something better. One of my guides talked about a region that crosses something similar to the trip that South Africa had made after the end of apartheid: during a good day, it was almost possible to believe it.

One of my most alive memories is an evening during a stifling week in the city of the Mississippi Delta in Clarksdale, which is always a word for cotton and slavery, and their long and horrible heritage. In a bar belonging to the actor Morgan Freeman, I looked at a prodigiously talented teenager of the Middle East, her family was refugees who, thanks to an educational program led by the Musée du Blues des cities, had learned to play the guitar in mind bewitching in the style of such stars like Buddy Guy and Albert King. She did her things looked at by a mixed crowd, which was not only surprised, but seemed to share an idea that what we were looking at was a little symbol of the improvement of things.

Shortly after, the advent of the presidency of Barack Obamas seemed to spectacularly crystallize one of the same sense of daily hope, and this very American line, paraphrased from the preamble to the Constitution, on the progress towards a more perfect union. Whatever means and notwithstanding all hatred, hypocrisy, slaughter and cruelty woven through American history, I can still feel its strength.

But Trump clearly wants to take his country in the opposite direction, in part by trying to reshape the culture of its countries and the image it presents in the world. This is the meaning of dozens of other actions The abolition of black Americans of educational material produced by the National Cemetery of Arlington, its attacks against inappropriate ideology, divider or anti-American in the Smithsonian Museum Network and its self-installation as president of John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC. Such republican legislators such as the member of the adorning congress stupid Marjorie Taylor Greene even want to defeat Sesame Street. In the midst of all these dislocated economic policies and aggressions against science and the university world, these movements are likely to be neglected. But they are just as important.

My daughter is 15, and also interested in the United States that I was at his age, something stimulated by the fact that the country between 1789 and 1900 is part of its GCSE history program. She wants to visit the Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee and Sun Studios, where Rocknroll first took off. When she finally arrives in New York, her first judgments will include the Museum of Modern Art and what remains of the old village of Greenwich. I wonder now: should we go? But I think we will always do it, for a very good reason: that in the end, all that these places and the institutions represent are of the assets. In other words, it is not America. And for those of us who remain fascinated by the United States, the best response to our bad -.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/apr/06/us-soul-donald-trump-destroy-music The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos