Jokowi wrestling: the strategy of the healthy reasoning community

By DHL, Kuhp Observer

The danger signal is on. Is not only a sound beepBut the red signal is shiny. Jokowid in the interpretation of the community is in good health and has exceeded the limits of ethical and legal tolerance. If the chief of the national police and the president of the KPK are replaced, as well as the replacement of the Minister of Agriculture (which is also closely in the vortex of the case of corn and imported food), then it is clear: not only is the system led to the gap, but that the owner of power for a decade is preparing: the system is led to the gap, but that the owner of the power is preparing: is led to the gap, but that the owner of the power for a decade is preparing: the system is led away, but that the owner of power for a decade is preparing for the preparation is preparation is by train output strategy Of the black hole of legal responsibility.

Healthy communities should not only be spectators or simply a commentator on YouTube and Twitter channels. They must be burning fuel, not just Check the engine lamp indicator flashing without electricity. The question: how to turn on the fire?

The strategy lies in the consistency and public loyalty of activists who have long established themselves on the front line of the struggle. If they return to the streets, then Critical mass Must welcome, be present and strengthen the ranks of non -mentally “if you have a chance”, but with full awareness that absence is a form of betrayal of the ideals of the Republic which is clean of collusion and dynasty.

When injustice becomes the law, resistance becomes an obligation, said Thomas Jefferson. This is where the moment has returned. Resistance is not only against character, but against practice: decomposition of institutions, legal co-optations and colonialism of common sense.

If the public remains passive, then the story will come back to write the same chapter: Gibran will come in the palace not because of the skills, but because of the genetic luck. The crown prince who was more often silent, only looked at his father's footsteps to organize the scene after the political scene.

Then, how to take Jokowi's catch not only a sarcastic slogan on the poster of the demonstrators?

The strategy offered is to plant a large tree: belief. Convince the figures of various bases and civil society groups to dare to behave. Not only through the media declaration, but with the active attitude of concrete and constantly supporting the ranks of activists who move on the ground. With this, this belief is transformed into a large river: the current of change.

We need synergy that is no longer partial. Civic movement must meet political will To lock a large program: the law must take Jokowi. President Prabowo, if he intends to be on the way to the Constitution, must see the signal of these people as a moral mandate.

This is where the credibility of the system is tested. The police which are correct and without discrimination include the former president even if he must stand at the top Statementnot man rule. The support of the active president to remain on the path of the Constitution is therefore also important, but with an absolute requirement: Adili Jokowi, and reject the political dynasty.

Otherwise, then Indonesia will not continue to turn in the orbits of modern feudalism: the regimes can change, but the corrupt and manipulative models remain durable.

And it is the most tragic defeat: when people lose their imagination to fight, and power is free to colonize in the name of stability and fictitious development.