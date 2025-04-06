Do not touch! Rally packs Summerville to protest against the Trumps administration





Summerville, SC (WCSC) – Nationwide demonstrators gather against President Donald Trump and his administration, with demonstrations scheduled for this weekend in the 50 states, including in Summerville.

It is a manual rally, and we are here to represent the people because we have the impression that the Congress and the Senate do nothing to protect our rights and protect our democracy and the Constitution. So, were there to introduce herself for our country and everyone, Joanie Davis, resident of Summerville.

The organizers of Rally said that around 1,000 people had aligned rue North Main in Summerville on Saturday afternoon, all expressing their frustration and their dissatisfaction with the current administration, as well as a profound concern for the future of American democracy.

I think you can see on the huge participation here today and all the support obtained horny people as and when people are very angry with what is happening in Washington, David Rubin, resident of Summerville who attended the demonstration. This is not what they voted if they voted for Trump. They did not expect that instead of reducing the cost of living, it would engage in an insane trade war, which will increase the prices of everything. They did not think that he would shive the Constitution by not following the rights of the regular procedure, the rights of freedom of expression. They did not think that he would sweep people on the street, would not even allow them to demonstrate who they are and that they have the right to be here. He did not do only one thing on the foreign front front he said he would do. He said he would resolve the Ukraine-Russia war on the first day. He's not going anywhere with that nor with Putin. In short, it is a total failure so far and a real threat to democracy and all these people here demonstrate it.

Many rally enthusiasts have prepared with homemade signs in hand, united by a powerful desire to act and request a significant change from the government.

I thank God for participation. It's incredible, the number of people here in support of each aspect. Different people are here for different reasons, but each reason is important. I appreciate unity, everyone stands together. This is what is important, Crystal Gapson, a resident of Berkeley County, said.

The demonstrators gave a variety of reasons to attend the rally, such as frustration in the face of elected officials who do not derive promises and not to take responsibility, to increase economic costs, to concerns about the erosion of constitutional rights, social issues and the desire to safeguard democracy.

Were crazy. Were frustrated. There are times when I am really sad, and I don't know what will happen in our country. Wherever I look, I really have no answers other than us, we have the right to organize and defend ourselves, said Davis.

If people who voted for Trump have no second thoughts or buyers, then I don't understand in which country they want to live. It is difficult for me to believe that Trump voters really want it to shred the Constitution and get rid of the rights of freedom of expression, regular procedure, etc. But that's what he does, and I can't believe your average Trump voter wanted it to happen. So I think they are surprised, but they don't go up yet, added Rubin.

Summerville resident Brooks Moore said he had attended the rally to ensure that Social Security was maintained and protected, especially after President Trump recently implemented several important changes affecting the program.

I see many of us, the elderly, and the reason why we are here today is what happened two days ago. I lost a lot of money on which I was going to retire. I was going to spend this money in stores, at McDonalds, travel – give more return to the economy I saved during my years of money. It is therefore one of the reasons why I am here. We don't fold a knee. Did not go to bend the knee. No, kings. He's there to help us; This is why we all elected her, said Moore.

The rally attracted a diversified crowd of all ages, veterans and new voters to young students.

Moore has recognized generational diversity in the crowd, stressing that an economy in difficulty affects everyone.

Our grocery stores, our eggs? He promised us on the first day that he would reduce these prices. Now they have mounted and, with, the gas is mounted. This is his first ball and promise us, and it was in front of the office, said Moore.

Despite variable reasons to participate, all the demonstrators shared a message: it is enough.

Many people here are from the start in the middle of the twenties, from the late 1920s, they recognize the issues here. Medicare, Social Security, Jobs, in what economy will they work on, to raise families. If they are gay, they wonder if they will even be allowed to be on the street. There is a reason to have people of all ages here. The elderly worried about what he will do with Social Security, their 401K. The people in the middle wonder, will I lose my job? If I lose a job in the forties or fifties, will I come back to this economy? So there is a reason for everyone to worry about it, said Rubin.

However, Rubin stressed that for any real change, this energy must be channeled in political action.

You must translate this energy into political activity. If you do not translate energy into political activity, you will feel good this afternoon, but that will do nothing. It also sends a message to Trump and his friends to Washington that people are watching and that they are not satisfied that it is a time when everyone must be politically committed and must ensure that they are registered, that they will vote in 2026, he said.

Rubin also underlined the absence of local and national republican leaders during the Saturday demonstration.

Also let me note who is not here, our representative, Nancy Mace. I could also emphasize that our two senators are not there, Scott and Graham. This is a sign that the republican party is completely afraid, and that they give the power that Congress A and must do the exercise, to Donald Trump, which means that we have only two branches of the government, the executive and the judiciary, while the republican congress is silent and looks at what is going on, he said.

While the rally was coming to an end, the demonstrators left with a feeling of determination and shared understanding that the struggle for better future requires political action to guarantee that their voices are heard beyond the streets of Summerville and that their rights are protected.

We have to protect everything that is attacked at the moment. I have the impression that there is a huge attack on low -income Americans, and it is the ones who will suffer the most, said Davis.

From concerns concerning the increase in economic costs to fears for the future of social security and constitutional rights, the participants ensured that their dissatisfaction with the current administration was known.

