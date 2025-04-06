The chief of the opposition of Turkiyes, Ozgur Ozel, re -elected president of the CHP party | News





Ozel urges President Erdogan to call the early elections in November at the latest in the middle of the largest anti -government demonstrations in the country in more than a decade.

Ozgur Ozel was re -elected the leader of the main republican peoples (CHP) of Turkiyes during an extraordinary convention in the capital, Ankara. Ozel repeated on Sunday that he would continue to fight for free the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu and other mayors accused of engaging in corruption, helping the workers' party for Kurdistan prohibited (PKK) and leading a criminal organization. He also called the presidential election scheduled for 2028 to be presented at the latest in November of this year, which, according to him, will see Imamoglu as presidential candidate of the CHPS. More than 1,300 CHP delegates gathered for the Convention to elect the main executive organizations and presidents. Ozel, the only competitor for the post of president, was supported by the votes of 1,171 delegates and kept his headquarters. Al Jazeeras Sinem Koseoglu, reporting from Ankara, said that the agreement was initially scheduled for November. She said that the party in normal circumstances has such conventions every two years, adding that he had been moved on Sunday to prevent an alleged attempt to appoint a trustee to the game while prosecutors investigate allegations on irregularities. The party made an imminent decision to hold this congress, said our correspondent. Given the troubles after the arrest of Imamoglus, there has been enormous support for the opposition of many segments of the company, she said, adding that the party makes an effort to win the voters in all regions of the nation. The demonstrations will continue In his speech, Ozel praised the demonstrations launched by the arrest of the last months of Imamoglu, which is widely considered as President Recep Tayyip Erdogans the most political threat, as the greatest movement of censorship in history. He called all the members of the CHP, his delegates and other leaders to remain united and to continue the political struggle in all possible places. We will continue our gatherings and events in the coming days, he said. Each weekend, we will be in a provincial city, and every Wednesday, we organize night rallies in one of the districts of Istanbuls. We start from Samsun next week. In the days which followed the arrest of Imamoglus, the CHP attracted tens of thousands of demonstrators in Istanbul and many other cities to denounce the moving of governments. Erdogan denied that the charges against Imamoglu are politically motivated. He previously accused Imamoglu of being a pawn of foreign interests. The president called the current wave of protests in movement of violence and accused the leaders of the CHP of protecting those who attack the police with stones and axes, pointing to more than 100 police officers injured so far in the gatherings. In response, Turkiye tightened the demonstrations. The authorities have owned nearly 2,000 people. The Minister of Justice, Yilmaz Tunc, defended the independence of the judiciary against the accusations of political bias, affirming that Erdogan had not influenced the arrest of Imamoglus.

