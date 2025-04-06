



The major Japanese Automobile Company Nissan plans to move part of its production in the United States, according to a new report, in what could be one of the first indicators for President Donald Trump that his radical prices could have the impact that the White House intends.

Why it matters

The White House has placed a 25% rate on automotive imports, which entered into force Thursday, as part of a vast raft of measures that crossed the global financial markets.

The Trump administration has said that imported goods taxes will stimulate national manufacturing, encourage American consumers to buy American manufacturing products and stimulate the economy. The American automotive industry “was undermined by excessive imports threatening the industrial industrial base and the American supply chains,” said the White House last month.

“Hang on, it will not be easy, but the end result will be historic,” said Trump on Saturday, calling the “economic revolution” tariffs. Experts say that car prices should increase for consumers.

The Japanese Business Journal, Nikkei, reported on Saturday that the car manufacturer whose headquarters is Nissan planned to move part of its national production of vehicles intended in the United States to America.

An unspecified part of the production of the Nissan SUV in the main factory of the company in the South-West Japanese city of Fukuoka is transferred to the United States, according to the newspaper.

Newsweek contacted Nissan to comment by e-mail.

Nissan sold around 920,000 vehicles in the United States in 2024, with around 16% export from Japan, Nikkei reported.

The White House said that American consumers bought 16 million cars, SUVs and light trucks in 2024, half of which were imported. According to the Trump administration of America, around 1 million American workers are employed in the American automotive and parts industries. Fresh prices on imported vehicle parts are expected at the beginning of next month.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, around 25% of SUV SUV SUV is manufactured in the United States.

Nissan said Thursday that he would not accept new orders based in the United States for two SUV models, built in Mexico.

Separately, during the weekend, the British luxury manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover said that he paused shipments in the United States to “develop our medium-term plans”.

What people say

Wesley Hunt, a republican representative of Texas, said that the prices “will bring automotive manufacturing in America”.

The White House said last month that the American automotive industry “was compromised by excessive imports threatening the industrial base and the American national industry chains”.

What happens next

It remains to be seen how car rates will affect global industry and supply chains in the coming months.

