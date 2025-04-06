Do not touch! New York demonstrators converge in Bryant Park, elsewhere to protest against Trump, Musk





Midtown, Manhattan (WABC) – crowds of demonstrators converged on Saturday in Bryant Park and elsewhere in New York to call President Donald Trump and the actions of billionaire Elon Musk on reducing government, economics, immigration and human rights.

“It makes me feel that I try to do something. I don't know if something will happen, but we just can't stay at home and protest against the situation,” said Marcela Schaub, one of the demonstrators who braved the rain on Saturday in Bryant Park.

The demonstration near Bryant Park was only one of the many “hands!” The demonstrations take place not only in New York City, but also in the 50 American states, according to the organizers. Over 150 groups have planned more than 1,200 “hands!” Demonstrations.

Also read: “Hands off!” Protests against Trump and Musk in progress across the United States

“We are just concerned about our rights that have been removed,” said Sylvia Schwartz, another demonstrator in Bryant Park. “They are removed, they dismantle everything. It is not effective, it is a question of control and power and destruction of the United States.”

The demonstrators presented themselves to oppose some of the latest movements of the Trump administration, including the implementation of prices, immigration operations and the reduction in the size of certain federal agencies, while eliminating others together.

Eileen Chen is a federal worker from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. A federal judge recently blocked the Trump administration attempt to dismantle the government agency.

“They tried to close our entire agency. And I, many, many, many of my colleagues were dismissed. But because we all gathered thanks to our really strong union, we were in fact able to make each person reinstate,” said Chen.

The demonstrators scream slogans as they go down the streets and walk during a “hand!” Protests President Donald Trump on Saturday April 5, 2025 in New York.

AP photo / Andres Kudacki

Others say they are concerned about billionaire Elon Musk, who prompted policies to reduce federal spending in his role as head of the US Department of Government.

The administration said that Doge's goal was to rid the federal government of waste, fraud and abuse. Meanwhile, Musk spoke of his role while trying to dismantle USAID, which offers humanitarian aid to countries.

“It is no longer a democracy. It is a total abuse of our freedom. It is the number one. I could continue for a long time, but to cut the help, for me, it must be the most disgusting things that this government has done,” said Schaub.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

