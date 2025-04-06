Athens' declaration, Greece and Turkey







Dimitris Papamitsos/Office of the Greek Prime Minister/via InTime News

May Allah destroy Israel Zionist, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was in the Zionist Israel. Erdogan was not addressed to Israel for a while, and his declaration also seemed indirectly targeting Greece, given its stable efforts to strengthen links with Israel. His frustration is understandable because he is well aware that US President Donald Trump is the security of Israel as one of the main priorities in American foreign policy. Consequently, Erdogan considers close Greece with Israel as extending to its relations with the United States two countries with which Turkey has current disputes in Aegean and Syria. At the same time, it is obvious that Greece does not have the same geopolitical weight as Israel, which makes their relationship intrinsically asymmetrical. Filling this gap will take time, but ultimately, the question is political and comes down to the way Athens envisages the triangular relationship between Greece, Israel and Turkey. How far is the political leadership of Greece willing to adopt its partnership with Israel? What are the ultimate limits of this cooperation? More specifically, if this alliance requires it, would Greece be willing to revoke the declaration of Athens, the cornerstone of its new approach to Greek-Turkish relations? In the end, all alliances are tested in practice. The key is to establish clear objectives and well -defined limits to prevent inconsistencies, misunderstandings and reverse. Does Greece really know what she wants from Israel? If his actions are reactive and fragmented without a strategic framework which takes into account Greek-Turkish and Israeli relationships, he risks being doubly exposed to real challenges. Temporary interest alignments can lead to dead ends, as changing circumstances inevitably reshape priorities. Strategic partnerships require more than shared interests; They ask for a political will. After all, when searching for support, you must also be ready to offer it in return. Reciprocity is fundamental for credibility in such questions. This is perhaps an opportunity to move Greek disputes beyond the narrow limits of the Aegean where Greece does not have much to win and in the wider eastern Mediterranean, a region where other key actors, including two of the most powerful, Egypt and Israel, are aligned with Greek interests. Israel stands next to us. But do we really know how close we are of Israel?

