Politics
Trump last prices: more than 50 countries contact us to do you to negotiate, said official
A chronology of Trump's prices at 14:35 British was British
14:35 BST
Image source, EPA
Trump did dozens of interventions on prices in his second term. Here is an overview of the current situation:
February 1: Trump signs an executive decree imposing 25% prices on goods imported from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tax on China
February 4: The American president agrees to suspend prices in Canada and Mexico but not on China
February 9: Trump announces an import tax of 25% on steel and aluminum entering the United States, from March 12
March 4: 25% prices on imports from Canada and Mexico come into force, but Trump limits the tax to Canadian energy. An additional increase of 10% is implemented on all Chinese imports
March 5: Trump temporarily saves manufacturers
March 6: The president signs ordinances considerably expanding goods exempt from his new prices in Canada and Mexico
March 12: the coverage of the president 25% of steel and aluminum prices comes into force
March 26: Trump announces new 25% import taxes on cars and car parts in the United States, which came into force on April 2
April 2: The American president announces a tariff of 10% “basic” on all imports in the United States, entering into force on April 5. Personalized prices higher in around 60 countries, nicknamed the “worst delinquents”, come into force on April 9, says the White House
