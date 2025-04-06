Everything about the oldest living tree, linked to an Indian princess | PM Modi in Sri Lanka





PM Modi Anuradhapura Visit: As part of His trip to Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday, April 6, visited the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple in the historic city of Anuradhapura. Putting photos of the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi tree, Modi wrote on X, it is a living symbol of peace, illumination and spiritual continuity. May the teachings of Lord Buddha always guide us.

The Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi tree is considered the oldest cultivated plant alive in the world, and would have pushed from a branch that an Indian princess brought to Sri Lanka.

What is the tree Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi? It is believed that this BO tree (Ficus Religiosa, Pipal en Hindi) has become from a branch of the Bodhgaya tree (in the current bihar) under which Gautam Buddha has reached illumination. The branch was transported to Sri Lanka by Sanghamitta (or Sanghamitra), the Buddhist daughter and nun of the King of Mauryan Ashoka. The story continues below this announcement The Maha Bodhi tree in Bodhgaya, Bihar. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) His arrival in Sri Lanka with the tree is still celebrated as Uduvapa Poya, an annual festival observed during a full moon evening in December. The tree, as well as the other Buddhist sanctuaries of the old town of Anuradhapura, is a large pilgrimage center for Buddhists. Anuradhapura is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Anuradhapura, a political and religious capital of Ceylonais who prospered for 1,300 years, was abandoned after an invasion in 993 CE. Hidden in the dense jungle for many years, the splendid site, with its palaces, monasteries and monuments, is now accessible once again, indicates the UNESCO website. The invasion in 993 was by the Chola Empire of South India. Why did Sanghamitta traveled to Sri Lanka? At the king's invitation and the suggestion of his brother, Mahendra or Mahinda. The story continues below this announcement During the reign of Ashoka, the third Buddhist council would have met, where it was decided to send missionaries to different regions to spread Buddhism. Missions have left for Gandhara, Kashmir, South India, certain Greek kingdoms and Sri Lanka. The very successful mission in Sri Lanka was led by Prince Mahendra, or Mahinda, Ashoka's son. Mahinda met King Devanampiya Tissa, whose capital was Anuradhapura, and converted him to Buddhism. After a number of royal ladies also wanted to join the Buddhist monastic order, Mahinda sent his sister, Sanghamitta, to initiate them. Mahinda and Sanghamitta lived in Anuradhapura for the rest of their lives. How did the tree Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi survive for so long? Through dedicated care and the fact that the Pipal tree can push back from its roots and its seeds. The story continues below this announcement The tree was not immune to attacks in 1929, a man tried to cut him into an act of vandalism, while in 1985, the activists of the LTTE were unleashed in Anuradhapura, pulling 146 people near the tree. And what about the Mahabodhi tree in Gaya? While the tree of origin under which the Lord Buddha was destroyed was destroyed (in some legends, by one of the wives of Ashoka, Tishyarakshita), the Pipal tree existing on the site would have descended from the genetic material (genetic material) of this original tree.

