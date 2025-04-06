Prabowo is thinking about the reshuffle of the cabinet while the Indonesian economy slows down: sources

Jakarta – President PRABOWO SUBIANTO plans to replace certain ministers from his cabinet in the coming months due to their unsatisfactory performance and in the middle of the political pressure of his coalition partners. This occurs while Indonesia should record lower economic growth than provided for the first three months of 2025.

Three High government officials told Times Straits that Mr. Prabowos Inner Circle had suggested that he delete weak elements in his six -month -old Administration in order to accelerate the achievement of its campaign promises.

This decision comes in the midst of concerns concerning a weakening of the economy and more soft consumption expenses, Given populist programs that require massive funding and a drop in tax revenue, Who led the rupee to its lowest level compared to the US dollar since the 1997 Asian financial crisis, and sent Indonesian actions falling at unclear levels in more than a decade.

Mr. Prabowos' promises include a ambitious target so that the country has an annual economic growth of 8% at a time when its mandate ends in 2029. first trimester Of 2025 is much lower, between 4.5% and 4.9%. The economy developed by 5.11% over one year in the first three months of 2024 .

The annual growth rate of Indonesia has generally reached around 5% on average in the past 10 years.

The National Indonesia National Statistics Agency will officially announce the first quarter of economic growth in the first week of May.

The three representatives of the government, who are not authorized to speak to the media, said that Mr. Airlangga Hartarto, the Minister of the Coordination of Economic Affairs, is one of those who could be withdrawn from the cabinet.

There was no good teamwork between Airlangga and the ministers he supervises, said a source in St.

Another source said that Mr. Airlangga would probably have a key role in the diplomatic arena.

Indonesia has seven coordinated ministers on Most high -level positions of the cabinet and 41 ministers who work closely with their corresponding coordinated ministers. There are also five agency heads at the Minister's level, including the Attorney General, the Cabinet Secretary and the head of the Presidential Communication Office.

There are seven ministers working under Mr. Airlangga, including the Minister of Trade Budi Santoso, the Minister of Energy Resources and Minerals Bahlil Lahadalia and the Minister of Investments Rosan Roeslani.

The current cabinet was installed one day after the inauguration of Mr. Prabowos in October, with its members chosen from the Allies to prioritize political stability. More technocrats are necessary, said observers.

Dr. Kunto Adi Wibowo, a political communication expert at the Padjadjaran University of West Java, told St: a reshuffle of the cabinet is entirely the prerogative of the presidents.

Prabowo, as we know, has not been satisfied, in particular the way some of its subordinates communicate their programs to the public, which means that the voters feel that the government does not do its job, He explained .

Among these people, Dr. Kunto, as having poorly performed, in addition to Mr. Airlangga, the Minister of Development of the village Yandri Susanto and the Minister of Cooperative Affairs Budi Arie Setiadi.

While analysts believe that economic and political reasons are influenced in the imminent reshuffle of the cabinet, Dr. Kunto is More like a larger factor.

Dr. Kunto thinks that there is additional pressure for a reshuffle of the political elites of the Party of Party to power founded by Mr. Prabowo, who considered that they deserved a ministerial post but did not receive cabinet roles in the new administration.

For Airlangga, if he leaves (his position), it is more because of the policy rather than the performance of the work, he supposed.

The political weight of Mr. Airlanggas has been weakening since he resigned in August 2024 of the post of president of the political party influence Golkar one of the seven main political parties which supports Mr. Prabowos Gérindra, led by the Coalition Manager after a touch of leadership of several months.

Most of the Indonesian Coordination Ministers are either presidents of political parties, or people with significant political influence, such as the Minister of Infrastructure in Coordination Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, who is also president of the Democratic Party, and the Minister coordinating food Zulkifli Hasan, also president of the National Mandate Party. The two parties are part of the power coalition and supported Mr. Prabowos' presidential ticket in 2024.

The Minister of Coordination of Peoples Development and Pratikno culture, which has a name, is the closest assistant to former president Joko Widodo, who remains influential on Mr. Prabowo.

St understands that a former Minister of Finance and a former Minister of the Trade of previous administrations are among the candidates strongly conducted to replace Mr. Airlangga.

The public would support a reshuffle of the cabinet, in particular the one who affects those who have underperformed and those whose views Do not comply with the presidents, said Adi Prayitno, executive director of the Jakarta based reflection group, the Indonesian political parameter.

Neither Mr. Hasan Nasbi, head of the presidential communications office, nor Mr. Haryo Limseto, spokesperson for the coordinated ministry for economic affairs, answered STS questions in this area.

Wahyudi SOERIAATMADJA is correspondent in Indonesia at the time of the Strait since 2008 and has been based on Leinjakarta.

