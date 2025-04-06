“ Snl '' makes fun of Trump's pricing plan and Mike Myers returns as Elon Musk





Saturday Night Live did not stop roasting the new price plan for President Donald Trump who plunged global actions this week.

The last kick of NBC Sketch Comedy Show with a voice telling: “Wednesday, President Trump delivered a speech in Rose Garden announcing his economic vision for America, including prices against almost all the countries with which we are doing business, and like everything else in his presidency, it was a total home run. We are now going to a presentation of Trump's historical speech. ”

The camera then cuts James Austin Johnson's Trump by delivering a speech on the president's price plan. “My favorite word, price, which is of course abbreviated for a great idea,” he says. “They are the backbone of my incredible plan for our economy.”

“It is actually even better than a plan because it is a series of random numbers,” he continues. “Like the figures on the computer screen in sees.

Johnson's Trump adds: “You know, you will check your action wallet in a few days and think:” I'm almost too rich to do Mawa. “But before that, we are going to do Magda, to do America Great Depression again.

He later noted that “no country is immune to my prices. I even put prices on an island uninhabited by humans. He is called Heard and McDonald Islands. ” The island near Antarctica is a distant territory inhabited by penguins.

“Oh, McDonald Island. I would love to visit there, right? ” Said Trump of Johnson. “Can you imagine this, a Big Mac and a Hula skirt.” He then brings out false works of art he had made of his dream McDonald's Island before adding: “Here. We will. Bring me to the country of God, right? ” In reference to Morgan Wallen (SNL musical guest of last week), Post Instagram viral after having quickly leaving the show once it ended.

Mike Myers also returns to SNL to represent Elon Musk during the open cold. “Elon is great, but unfortunately, it's time to never see you again, ok?” Said Trump of Johnson. “You have to return to Tesla, well, because they are doing badly.”

“Yes, recently, our dealers have been the target of many attacks, and suddenly, nobody likes Tesla cars, so I wondered why? And then I answered myself because of me,” said Myers Musk.

He continues: “This is why we present the New Tesla Model V, the first electric car in history to be fully self-assembled, with features such as auto-mumping headlights, typing tires and graffiti supplied by AI.

Jack Black, star of a Minecraft film, also goes to SNL to host for the fourth time, with musical guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile.

During its opening monologue, Black brought the rock school to the studio 8 a.m. After noting that it has been “20 years since I was on this scene”, which was “a strong point in absolute life”, he quips that he has something difficult to share.

“I stopped,” says Black. “I know it is the first time that a host has stopped in the middle of the monologue, but it's pretty cool. This is the first time it happens, but I can't do it. It's too stressful, and frankly, I don't have the nerve.”

It was then that a guitar riff began to play. “How dare you play this riff,” Black said. “It's not fair. You know what this song makes me. It gives me the power to host again.” The actor-comedian then breaks out in song while jumping on the stage and making his way in the audience, while a live walking group plays in the background.

At the end of the show, SNL also displayed a tribute card in Val Kilmer, who died of pneumonia on Tuesday at 65.

