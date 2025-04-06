



Istanbul's imprisonment party, Major Ekrem Imamoglu, re -elected its leader on Sunday, while seeking to capitalize on mass opposition to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan'srule. The main party of the Republican People (CHP) chose Ozgur Ozel as president of an extraordinary party congress in Ankara. The 50 -year -old Ozel was re -elected by an overwhelming majority of 1,171 of the 1,276 voting bulletins, reported that the Anka news agency, which is considered to be close to the opposition. Ozel did not face a challenger. CHP behind the protests against the imprisonment of Imamoglu The CHP has led antigo -government demonstrations that have swept Turkey since the arrest of Imamoglu, dismissed from its functions and imprisoned allegations of corruption and terrorism last month. Seven other mayors of CHP were also arrested and licensed. The arrest of Imamoglu sparked 10 days from the biggest street demonstrations in Turkey in a decade Image: Kemal Aslan / AFP The demonstrations attracted hundreds of thousands of people, including large groups of students. Although largely peaceful, the government has repaired the demonstrations. Nearly 2,000 people were detained and around 300 of them were imprisoned while waiting for the trial. The CHP says that the Turkish government has interrupted the charges against Imamoglu, which is considered the main challenger of Erdogan in the next elections in the country, scheduled for 2028. Some surveys suggest that Imamoglu has more public support than the longtime president Erdogan, who must obtain the support of the Parliament for a previous election if he wants to present himself again. Ozel promises new anti-Erdogan events The CHP called the extraordinary congress on Sunday after fear that the Turkish authorities call an administrator to lead the party following a criminal investigation into the alleged irregularities around its last summit two years ago. After his re-election, Ozel swore in a rally nearby that the party would organize a new protest against the imprisonment of Imamoglu in another city every weekend, as well as regular demonstrations in Istanbul. He said more than 7 million people had signed the CHP petition demanding a first election. Turkey's opposition joins the boycott “no spending” To display this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that Supports HTML5 video Last month, the party chose Imamoglu as a CHP presidential candidate during an internal vote. With nearly 15 million people approving its candidacy, according to party officials. Erdogan has been accused by rights defending rights and western Backslading on democracy and consolidating its power since its first feature in 2003. Dozens of eminent opposition personalities have been arrested, the Turkish media have moderate and concerns were raised on the lack of judicial independence. The Erdogan justice and development party (AKP) was beaten in last year's municipal elections when the CHP has retained control of key cities like Istanbul and Ankara while making huge gains elsewhere. Edited by John Silk

