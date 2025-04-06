Trump advisers say more than 50 countries have contacted pricing talks





Fort Lauderdale, in Florida (AP), senior administration officials said on Sunday that more than 50 countries targeted by President Donald Trumps new prices had contacted negotiations on radical import taxes that sent financial markets in shock, raised fears of a recession and overthrow the global negotiation system.

The higher rates should be collected from Wednesday, inaugurating a new era of clear -clear economic uncertainty in sight. The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said that unfair commercial practices are not the kind of thing you can negotiate in days or weeks. The United States, he said, must see what countries offer and if it is credible.

Trump, who spent the weekend in Florida playing golf, posted online that we will win. Hang on, it won't be easy. Its members of the cabinet and economic advisers were in force on Sunday to defend the prices and minimize the consequences for the global economy.

There must not be a recession. Who knows how the market will react in a day, in a week? Said Bessent. What we are considering is to build the long -term economic fundamentals of prosperity.

The US stock contracts fell on Sunday evening while the prices continued to hike on the markets. Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 Futures dropped by almost 4% while the term contracts on the NASDAQ fell by almost 5%. Even the price of Bitcoin, which was relatively stable last week, dropped almost 6% on Sunday.

Trumps Tariff Blitz, announced on April 2, held a key campaign promise when he acted without the congress to redraw the rules of world trade. It was a decades decision in the creation of Trump, which has long denounced foreign trade agreements as unfair to the United States, he played that voters will be ready to bear higher prices for daily articles in order to promulgate his economic vision.

Commerce secretary, Howard Lunick, holds a painting while President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new prices in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Mark Schiefelbein)

Countries rush to understand how to react to prices, China and other responses quickly.

The top economic advisor of the White House, Kevin Hassett, recognized that other countries were angry and retaliated and, he said, by the way, coming to the table. He cited the office of the US trade representative as noted that more than 50 nations had contacted the White House to start talks.

Adding to turmoil, the new prices strike the American allies and adversaries, including Israel, which faces a rate of 17%. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit the White House and speak at a press conference with Trump on Monday, his office saying that prices would be a point of discussion with Trump with the war in Gaza and other questions.

Another American ally, Vietnam, a large clothing manufacturing center, was also in contact with the administration on prices. Trump said that the leader of Vietnams said during a phone call that his country wanted to reduce their prices to zero if they were able to conclude an agreement with the United States and a key European partner, the first first Giorgia Meloni, said that she was disagreeing with Trumps, but was ready to deploy all the merchant and economic tools necessary to support our companies and our sectors that could be penalized.

Commerce secretary, Howard Lux, clearly said that there was no postponement rate that is in days.

The prices are coming. Of course, they said, adding that Trump needed to reset world trade. But he only undertook to make them stay permanently for days and weeks.

In Congress, where the Republican Party Trumps has long defended free trade, the pricing regiment has encountered applause but also significant discomfort.

Several Republican senators have already signed a new bipartite bill which would force the presidents to justify new prices in the congress. The legislators should then approve the prices within 60 days, or they would expire. The GOP representative of Nebraska, Don Bacon, said on Sunday that he would present a house version of the bill, saying that the congress should restore its powers on the prices.

President Donald Trump meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Blank Office on February 4, 2025 in Washington. (AP photo / Evan Vucci, file)

President Donald Trump meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Blank Office on February 4, 2025 in Washington. (AP photo / Evan Vucci, file)

We have given part of this power to the executive branch. I think that with hindsight, it was an error, said Bacon, adding that obtaining a measure would be difficult unless the financial markets continue to react negatively and other indicators such as inflation and the change of unemployment.

Wyomings John Barrasso, member No. 2 of the leaders of the GOP des Senate, said that Trump did what he had to do. But, he admitted, there are concerns, and there are concerns across the country. People look at the markets.

There is a discussion in the Senate, said Barrasso about prices. To see in which direction the discussion takes place.

Trumps Guru to reduce government costs, the billionaire businessman Elon Musk, had been relatively silent on Trumps' prices, but said at a weekend event in Italy that he would like to see the United States and Europe pass to a zero-tale. Tesla's owner's comment, which heads the Trump government's efficiency department attracted a reprimand by the White House sales advisor Peter Navarro.

Elon, when he is on his Dogeus, is great. But we understand what is going on here. We just have to understand. Elon sells cars, said Navarro. He added: He simply protects his own interest as any businessman would.

Lawrence Summers, an economist who was secretary of the Treasury of Democratic President Bill Clinton, said that Trump and his economic team sent contradictory messages if they say they are interested in relaunching manufacturing while being open to negotiations with business partners.

If other countries eliminate their prices, and the United States, too, he said, it only concludes an agreement, then we do not increase any income and we do not move to the United States. If it is a permanent source of income and trying to bring companies to move to the United States, then these prices were going to have permanently. The president cannot therefore have them in both directions.

Bessent was on Nbcs Meet the Press, Hassett and Summers appeared on ABCS this week, Lunick and Barrasso were on CBS Face The Nation and Navarro was interviewed on the news channels of Fox News Futures.

___

The writers of the Associated Press Giada Zampano in Rome and Fatima Hussein in Jupiter, Florida, contributed to this report.

