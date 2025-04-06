Prabowo should immediately indicate the Indonesian ambassador to the United States for almost 2 years empty

Jakarta, kompas.com – Presidential government Prabowo SUBIANTO should immediately appoint the new Indonesian Ambassador (Ambassador) for American Union (United States). Because, for almost two years, the position is empty.

Vice-president of Commission I DPR RI of the Golkar faction, said Dave Laksono, there are currently a number of positions Indonesian ambassador For some empty countries, including America.

The government would also have started looking for figures that will be awarded as ambassador, and will offer names in the Indonesian parliament.

“There are a certain number of positions of the ambassador who must be filled or replaced. Thus, all this took place. Later, the government will send to the DPR so that we do Adjustment and appropriate test“Dave said when he is contacted Kompas.comSunday (6/4/2025).

Contacted separately, the members Commission I of the DPR RI of the PDI-P TB Hasanuddin faction said that the appointment of the new Indonesian Ambassador (Republic of Indonesia) for the United States is important to maintain the image of Indonesia in the eyes of the world.

He also regretted the government's decision at the end of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who was interesting Indonesian ambassador for the United StatesAnd do not point a new office until the end of the ministry.

“Yes (the day immediately named), do not leave that like that. Or if you want, don't be withdrawn first in the transition, right? So. If it's like that, it becomes floating, it's not good. picture Against our country, it's not good, right? “Said TB Hasanuddin on Sunday.

TB Hasanuddin revealed that at the end of the DPR RI 2019-2024 period, the Commission, I received 11 proposals for the names of Indonesian Ambassadors candidates for a certain number of countries, including America.

However, the appropriate feasibility and test process (Adjustment and appropriate test) In the Commission of the House of Representatives, I was not carried out because Jokowi postponed the process of appointing a new ambassador.

“At the end, there was a government transition, at that time, there were also 11 proposals of people. One of them was the American ambassador. However, at that time, there were instructions from the palace that she was postponed first. Okay, yes, he was postponed first,” said TB Hasanuddin.

“Then, yes we did not play Adjustment and appropriate test If there is no mandate of the president, the former president and the new president. Well, finally so far, our ambassador is not there, “he said.

The TB Hasanuddin suspected that the delay was carried out because at that time, the government's transition was in the course of the president of Jokowi, Prabowo.

“There may be talks between the former president and the new president. What kind of conversation is until thenCancelI don't know, yes, “he said.

We know that the policy of import prices announced by President Donald Trump opens up other facts related to Indonesia, namely the position of the ambassador placed at the Indonesian Embassy (Kbri) for Washington DC, the United States, has been empty for almost two years.

The position of the Indonesian ambassador for the United States has been empty for almost two years, after Rosan Roeslani finished his work on July 17, 2023.

Rosan no longer occupies the position of the Indonesian ambassador for the United States, because at the time was appointed deputy minister of Bumn by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

After Rosan, Jokowi has not yet appointed Indonesian ambassador to the United States in Washington DC since July 17, 2023.

PRABOWO SUBIANTO, who has been appointed president since October 20, 2024, has not yet referred to the name that will fulfill the Indonesian ambassador for the United States in Washington DC.

