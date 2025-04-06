How Donald Trump doubled his wealth in the past year: social truth, crypto, and more





US President Donald Trump, who faced several legal affairs a year ago, obtained 700th place on the list of 2025 Forbes billionaires with a net value of $ 5.1 billion. Only twelve months ago, Trump's financial future seemed dark, overwhelmed by growing legal problems and a fraud judgment of $ 454 million. But he has doubled his fortune in the past 12 months, according to Forbes.

President Donald Trump pumps his fist when he arrived at Miami International Airport. (AFP)

Trump's financial problems started in 2024 when a New York court ruled against him for inflating his net value to obtain favorable credit conditions. The Prosecutor General of New York, Letitia James, even alluded to grasp his assets, including his emblematic building of Wall Street 40. At one point, Trumps estimated that the cash balance was only $ 413 million, and his future seemed uncertain.

But Trump retaliated. His legal team convinced the courts to reduce the required bond amount to avoid asset seizure of $ 454 million to $ 175 million, buying time to turn around. Trump was no stranger to delay tactics, which have often proved more precious than immediate victories.

Social truth becomes public

Then, in a decision that presented his prowess as a seller, Trump took his social media platform, the mother company of Truth Social, public. Despite modest income and significant losses, the faithful supporters of Trump flocked to action, which led actions to extraordinary heights. Although the action subsequently dropped 72%, Trump still had a 2.6 billion dollars participation in March 2025, contributing to its remarkable wealth of wealth.

Cryptography overvoltage

The real game changer, however, came from an unexpected arena: cryptocurrency. In October 2024, Trump launched World Liberty Financial, a crypto project for novice investors. Despite its initial darkness, the project exploded in value after the victory of the presidential election, driven by the threshing of the Crypto Entrepreneur Justin Sun. This adventure finally added an amazing gain of 245 million dollars after tax in Trumps Fortune.

Trump did not stop there. He unveiled $ Trump, a digital token targeting speculative merchants. This decision was made, generating around $ 350 million in fees, Trump's share would have exceeded $ 110 million after tax. At the end of 2024, Trumps Cryptocurrency Ventures provided him nearly $ 800 million in estimated liquidity, making him a crypto king in the eyes of many.

Despite his new wealth, Trump still faces the fraud judgment of $ 454 million. However, with the accumulation interest and the total now oscillates around $ 500 million, it is clear that the billionaire is no longer concerned with legal ramifications. With nearly $ 800 million in liquid assets, Trump is better positioned than ever to resist a storm.

Rich list of Forbes

The list of 2025 billionaires forbes experienced a record of 3,028 billionaires with a combined net value of 16.1 dollars. Trumps Wealth always turns pale compared to the richest person in the world, his close adviser Elon Musk. Musk, with a fortune estimated at 342 billion dollars, continues to hold first place on the list, leading Tesla and SpaceX.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/how-donald-trump-doubled-his-wealth-in-the-last-one-year-truth-social-crypto-and-more-101743926662770.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos