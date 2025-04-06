How does Hungary manage to stay on good terms with Washington and Beijing, despite their growing rivalry? Prime Minister Viktor Orbns' report with Donald Trump is well known, blurred by a shared disdain for liberal orthodoxies. At the same time, Hungary has quietly cultivated some of the bonds closest to EUS with China, kissing the Beijing belt and open -arms road openings. Many observers explain this double alignment as a simple pragmatismideological kinship with the American right, economic opportunism with China. But that only tells a part of the story. Hungary is not precariously balanced between two powers; It is positioned at the forefront of a wider geopolitical change. Its foreign policy embodies the sovereign current Zeitgeista which links the national conservatives to Europe, the Republicans of the Trump era and even the ideological framework of Xi Jinpings China.

Of course, this emerging zeitgeist, by its very nature, is difficult to identify, easy to neglect and anyway vaguely discernible. A zeitgeist is like fishing water: you swim in it. Therefore, an emerging zeitgeist is difficult to detect. You are never fully outside this. He never stands in front of you. Instead, it nests in your priorities, your hypotheses and your way of perceiving. Yes, the great conflicts of our timirian can be too noticeable in their surface manifestations. But the deeper agreements behind conflicts, the secret alignments that define the concept scene on which disagreements take place? These remain obscure. The thesis and the antithesis, violently clashed, are heard, although they can always be misunderstood; The real challenge is to identify the silent synthesis sneaking in the shared substantive hypotheses of the rivals. This is what inaugurates the new era.

Despite… their antagonism, Xis China and Trumps America are midwives in a world of multipolarity and rebalancing nationalisms

Thus, we have all noticed the rivalry between Beijing and Washington. Forter America first, the Trumpists exceed everyone in their Chinese rhetoric. Intuitively, you would therefore assume that the first vision of the world in America does not considerably overlap the thought of Xi Jinping, the doctrine of the State of Chinas. But there is such overlap. Under the controversies, the power struggles and the dissemination which, unfortunately, is mutual and far from being a shared rejection of the liberal consensus which captivated the Western and Westernized elites since the early 1990s; A rejection of his self-referential liberal universalism, his dogmatic anti-nationalism and his monopolistic claim to the future of humanity. Despiter and even thanks to their antagonism, Xis China and Trumps America are midwives in a world of multipolarity and rebalancing nationalisms.

Ideally, this emerging world would be anchored in a neo-romantic and particularist self-reflection and something like a sovereign peace, but this idealistic potential remains fragile and not achieved and unless we realize it, the post-liberal or post-occital constellation emerged a brutal reality of great power, of the resident nationalist powers, and a brutal friction of the resurgent nationalist agitation. Everything is at stake. The new Zeitgeist must be channeled in virtuous directions.

However, let's first try to establish the outlines of the emerging zeitgeist. Here are three fundamental ideas about the political world that you could discuss in disordering national conservative circles in Budapest and the United States, including among the first Trumpists in America, and among academics and politicians in China.

1. We have reached a pivotal moment in history while the liberal era ends and that a sovereign-world-overly world order emerges, in which the United States is a big country, not the policeman of the world, nor the padding of liberal universalism.

In a typical expression of America, this means that America will stop paying for everyone and everyone and fighting the wars of other peoples. The new era is when the United States becomes large again as a country. A feeling of similar but more theorized transition permeates orbn viktors notion of change in global system (Vilgy system), that his last TUSVNYOS address Referenced 13 times in its various Hungarian grammatical inflections. The Xi-Ist eschatology, finally, is the most elaborate, revolving around concepts such as the new era, the future shared for all humanity and the great invisible change in a hundred years.

The most striking is the conceptual proximity between Xi-isst eschatology and the world change of orbns. The two perceive liberal Western centrism in world affairs which give way to a multi-polar and multi-civilization constellation. The Chinese most strongly rises this change. The United States must abandon its exceptional pretension to the ideals of the liberal-universalistic world and to any unipolar supremacy, to rediscover itself as a large country, that is to say as a peculiarity. Unfortunately, Trumpism shows no sign of development of such a particular reflection.

2. The central units of international politics are sovereign states, while the largest culture units are civilizations, none of which can be crushed with an abstract and universalist political model, whether liberal or Leninist.

We are moving away from a liberal ontology which emphasizes floating individuals and culturally neutral institutions without places, preferably decentralized, supranational or international and towards Asvereignist political ontology, the central units of international politics are sovereign states, which regroup cultivated in larger areas and civilizations. The heterogeneous particularism of this landscape of nations, peoples, cultures and civilizations prevent a model of universalist regime from becoming the global norm, whether it be Leninist or Liberal.

The most striking is the conceptual proximity between the Xi-isst eschatology and the change of global system of orbns

Previously, and in analogous way, the Chinese Communist Party had already moved away from the universalist claim of Leninism, in particular the political image of self-self-china via the notion of socialism with Chinese characteristics (), which, in 1978, was invented as a slogan to promote economic pragmatism, but has become the official doctrine of the State and the Concept Jinping. The sense of the word has changed, because the Chinese characteristics have been increasingly underlined and have come to refer to the unique, historically cultivated and substantial cultural essence of Chinese civilization.

3. Peace is based on sovereignty, respect for political and cultural boundaries and the absence of ideological training and not on maintenance, whether by moralism and diplomatic pressure or changes in exogenous regime, something like a liberal world order.

The great powers should refrain from forcing their political systems on others with regard to political and cultural borders. This same respect for borders also makes them seek control of mass migration to their territories. In addition, the great powers should not oppose the geopolitical blocks against each other in ideological clashes. Instead, they should embrace the lasting coexistence of distinct nations, cultures and civilizations.

It remains very uncertain if the notion of Sovereign peace Can succeed in the practice of the interior, it has not yet been coherently articulated even in theory. The previous one established by Trumps Tariff Wars against traditional American allies such as Canada and the EU to sick affections for the prospect of a prosperous cosmopolitan sovereignine coexistence. However, we must keep hope and commit to shaping the sovereign zeitgeist before it hardens a new disorder of power without principle.

