The time of the Boris Johnson climb is bitten by an ostrich while the former PM sits in his car with his family in Safari Park





This is the moment when Boris Johnson is attacked by an ostrich while he shouts “F ***** Hell!” The old PM was filmed by his wife Carrie is preparing to feed the large bird through the window of his car before he suddenly leaning and bites, making him jerk back. 4 The ostrich approaches the car, the open window closest to Boris Johnson Credit: Instagram @carrielbjohnson 4 He then rushed his head towards him, which means that the ex-PM jumps out of surprise Credit: Instagram @carrielbjohnson 4 Boris was photographed outside the restaurant Grill Stumpy in Granbury, Texas Credit: Hood County News The hilarious incident, which seems to have been filmed in a wildlife park, sends the four -year -old son of Johnsons, Wilfred, in hysteria. The family is currently on vacation in Texas, the United States. The little boy seems to encourage his father, sitting in the driver's seat, to offer his hand and feed the bird as the car approaches. But he quickly loses his head the opening Window, making Boris say: “Cripes! Oh, F ****** Hell!” Carrie shared the clip on her Instagram page on Sunday evening. She wrote: “Too funny not to share” alongside a laughing emoji. A commentator said, “I can't stop laughing.” Another added: “I have to admit it, I looked at it again and again.” A third party said: “Boris is so funny, bet that you never stop laughing in everyday life.” During the weekend, Boris would have eaten at Stumpy's Grill Restaurant in Granbury, who specializes in fish tacos. It was represented outside. Hello Great Britain in chaos while Boris Johnson suddenly rises halfway from the live interview Boris has become known for his Baffunish errors over the years, in particular during his time as mayor of London And then in Downing Street. But he has generally been able to look into embarrassment to his advantage. While the mayor, he remained stuck on a zipwire holding a pair of Union Jack flags while marked the first gold medal of the GB team at the 2012 capital Olympic Games. On another occasion, he overturned a 10 -year -old boy as he rushed to mark a rugby test during a commercial mission in Tokyo, Japanin 2015. In 2017, while the Minister of Foreign Affairs, he was accused of an “incredible insensitivity” after having recited part of a Kipling Rudyard poem of the colonial era before the dignitaries of the Shwedagon pagoda, the most sacred Buddhist site of Yangon, Myanmar. In 2019, while the Prime Minister, he hid in an industrial refrigerator in a dairy to avoid ITV cameras, Piers Morgan waiting to make him grill live on Good Morning Britain. After being pushed out of the office, Boris was filmed inside a moving car without a seat belt as he recorded a message encouraging people to vote for conservatives in local elections. 4 Johnson is known for his embarrassing blunders Credit: Getty

