Karachi Kings unveils New Jersey with David Warner





Listen to the article

The Karachi Kings franchise has revealed its new kit for the next season of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X.

On Sunday, April 6, only a week before the start of the season, the franchise shared a brief video presenting the New Jersey on its social media platforms.

The new design includes a striking blue and red palette, “paying tribute to the rich heritage of the franchise while introducing a new fresh and confident identity”, according to the Karachi Kings.

The kit, designed by the Peace Club, mixes fashion and function with a daring perspective. “Blue serves as a dominant color, representing strength and resilience, while daring red stripes inject energy and movement into the design,” added the franchise declaration.

The first look of the jersey was unveiled on social networks with the new captain of the David Warner team sporting the kit. This follows a brief video clip highlighting the jersey design. The image generated by the AI ​​of Warner holding the jersey also attracted the attention of fans.

Earlier this year, Warner replaced Shan Masood as captain of the Karachi Kings.

The franchise, still looking for its first PSL title since won in 2020, has an impressive team for the 2025 season, including several best players abroad such as Kane Williamson, Tim Seifert, James Vince, Adam Milne and Litton Das.

The KINGS PSL 2025 PSL campaign begins on April 12, with a match against Multan Sultans at the Karachi National Stadium.

Karachi Kings PSL 2025 Squad: Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, David Warner, Hasan Ali, James Vince, Khushdil Shahh, Irfan Kan Niazi, Shaan Masood, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Tim Seivert, Zahid Mahmoud, Litton Das, Mir Hamza, Kane Williamson Mirza Mamoon, Imtia, Mirz Mohammad Nabi, Omair Bank, Fawad Ali, Riazullah.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2538249/hbl-psl-x-karachi-kings-unveil-new-jersey-featuring-david-warner The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos