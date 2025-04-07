Donald Trump Export News: Admin. said the judge cannot order the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland Man expelled to El Salvador





Washington – The US Ministry of Justice told a court of appeal on Saturday that a judge did not have the power to order the Trump administration to negotiate the return of a Maryland man who was wrongly sent to a notorious prison in El Salvador, and he suspended a lawyer for the government who admitted to the court that the deportation was a mistake.

Government lawyers asked the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals American to suspend a Friday decision by the American district judge Paula Xinis, who ordered the administration to “facilitate and carry out” the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States before late Monday evening.

“A judicial order which obliges the executive to engage with a foreign power in a certain way, and even less oblige a certain action of a foreign sovereign, is constitutionally intolerable”, they wrote.

The Court of Appeal asked Abrego Garcia lawyers to respond to the government's deposit on Sunday afternoon.

Abrego Garcia, a 29 -year -old Salvadoran national, was arrested in Maryland and expelled last month despite the decision of an immigration judge in 2019 which projected him from the expulsion to El Salvador, where he was confronted with probable persecution by local gangs.

His erroneous expulsion, described by the White House as an “administrative error”, indignant many and raised concerns about the expulsion of non-citizens who have obtained permission to be in the United States

During a court hearing on Friday in a Federal Court of Greenbelt, Maryland, the prosecutor of the Ministry of Justice, Erez Rebeni, conceded to Xinis that Greo Garcia should not have been removed from his United States or sent to Salvador. Rebeni could not tell the judge of which authority he was arrested in Maryland.

“I am also frustrated not to have any answers for you for many of these questions,” he said.

But on Saturday, Reuvenni was put on leave by the Ministry of Justice, confirmed a spokesperson for the department. His name was not the file on Saturday before the Court of Appeal.

“In my direction, each lawyer of the Ministry of Justice is required to argue with zeal on behalf of the United States. Any lawyer who does not respect this direction will face consequences,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi in a press release.

Xinis, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, ruled on Friday that there was no legal basis for the detention of Abrego Garcia and no legal justification for his referral to El Salvador, where he was detained in a prison which, according to observers, is reacting by human rights violations.

Abrego Garcia's lawyer Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg said that the government had done nothing to recover his client, even after admitting his mistakes.

“Many tweets. A lot of press conferences from the White House. But no real measure taken with the Salvador government to do things properly,” he told the judge on Friday.

The White House threw Abrego Garcia as a member of the Gang MS-13 and doubled this complaint after Friday's hearing. The lawyers of Abrego Garcia replied that there was no evidence that he was in MS-13.

Abrego Garcia had a DHS license to work legally in the United States, his lawyer said. He was an apprentice in sheet metal and continued his companion license. His wife is an American citizen.

Abreho Garcia fled El Salvador around 2011 because he and his family faced threats by local gangs. In 2019, an American immigration judge granted him protection against expulsion in Salvador.

Government lawyers say they have no control over Abrego Garcia and no authority to organize his return – “any more than they would have the power to follow an order of the court ordering them to” realize “the end of the war in Ukraine, or a return of the hostages of Gaza”.

“It is an injunction to force a foreign sovereign to return a foreign terrorist within three days. It is not a means of managing a government. And that has no basis in American law,” they wrote.

The writer Associated Press, Alanna Durkin Richer in Washington, contributed to this report.

The video of the reader above comes from a previous report.

Copyright 2025 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

