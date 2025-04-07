Trump revealed China

TThe Chinese Communist Party, apostle of free trade. In a new strange world, it was the strangest thing, when actions collapsed in reaction to President Donald Trumps opening Salvo of prices in a world trade war.

The market spoke, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guo Jiakun, writing in English on Facebook Who is, by the way, prohibited in China. No double standard there, then. Beijing can always keep a right face when it is important.

Politically, the Chinese government can barely believe its luck. He advanced as a voice of reason and stability in a discord choir to promote the false story that he was a model of good conduct since he joined the World Trade Organization (WTO) on December 11, 2001, a date that seems to be intended to live in textbooks as a peak of globalization.

Trump's prices are a typical act of unilateral intimidation, complaining of a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce in Chinas.

This approach does not take into account the balance of the interests obtained during the years of multilateral commercial negotiations and ignores the fact that the United States has long gained substantial benefits of international trade, the spokesman added.

The official news agency, Xinhua, said that prices were a weapon to remove the economy and trade in Chinese and told the United States to stop undergoing the legitimate development rights of the Chinese people.

It would be a mistake to put away Chinese rhetoric. The Xi Jinping regime is serious and its actions speak more than words.

Index: China has listed legitimate development rights as one of its red lines in the United States. The term is the code of the economic model led by exports which propelled the country to the rank of second largest economy on earth since it joined the WTO.

Understand this and you understand that for China, it's existential. There can be no greater contrast with the whirlwind in Washington than the disciplined and effectively executed responses announced by Beijing in nine statements describing reprisals that exceeded the simple figures.

Xi himself did not deign to speak publicly, not to mention doing anything as vulgar as to publish on social networks in capital letters. The Chinese public would have thought of it under its dignity.

Without trouble by such subtleties, Trump quickly posted on his online supporters that China played badly, they panicked.

With all the respect due to the American president, that's exactly what they did not do. The list of hit XIs is disturbing because it is well planned and sought after. The Red Emperor governs a mandarin class of sophisticated operators who do nothing other than study the opponents of Chinas using each intelligence tool at their disposal.

The easy part of China was to impose reciprocal prices of 34% on all American imports from April 10. He also suspended six American export companies to China, launched anti -dumping actions in the medical sector and targeted the American giant Dupont with a survey on potential monopoly practices.

The difficult part has shown how the Chinese had done their job. No penguins or strange mathematics here. They have prohibited the export of double -use articles, which could have military or civil applications, to 16 American companies, all in the technology sector.

Their key movement was to put export controls on seven rare land elements to protect national security. It is in the public file that some of them are vital for American weapons systems.

The list of rare earths included terbium, which is used to improve the properties of specialized magnets used in guide systems, satellites and radar. The magnets are an integral part of the cutting-edge F-35 fighter, predatory drones, cruise missiles and nuclear submarines.

Then there is dysprosium, a rare terrace element of which China controls almost all worlds. It is used to make high quality magnets that work in super heated conditions and is in the last semiconductors. Other rare lands on the list are vital for turbine blades in jet -up motor. All will now require special export licenses.

China and America are therefore in a new type of war against technology and artificial intelligence. Joe Biden and Trump both tried to stifle the offer of advanced semiconductors to Chinese manufacturers, while China seeks to stifle the supply of raw materials to the champions of the Americas technology.

It is not difficult to see how dangerous it could be. The founder of Modern Singapore in free trade, the late Lee Kuan Yew, said to me one day in an interview that the Second World War was caused because of empires and protectionism.

He recalled that in the 1940s, an oil embargo on Imperial Japan had pushed its military leaders in the war and he warned that if the West was trying to economically isolate China, which will cause conflicts.

Lee spoke in the 1990s, when China was held at the threshold of globalization. He only joined the WTO after difficult conferences. But Charlene Barshevsky, who sealed the agreement for the United States, later deplored that the Americans did not use the WTO to punish Beijing when he broke the rules.

This created the belief that elite appeasement and inertia condemned the American working class to refuse, the history of the Trumps movement foundation to make America again large. It is therefore an irony that the Chinese have just filed an official complaint concerning Trumps prices with the World Trade Organization.

Michael Sheridan, long -standing foreign correspondent and diplomatic editor of The Independent, is the author of The Red Emperor Posted by Headline Press at 25