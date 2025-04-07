Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said to Sanath Jayasuriya, winner of the World Cup, that he would try to bring international cricket to Jaffna to Sri Lanka.

Modi has made a remark in this regard at a meeting with a group of former Sri Lankan cricket stars. Besides Jayasuriya, Aravinda de Silva, Rommesh Kaluwitharana, Chaminda Vaas and Kumar Dharmasena, among others, called the Indian Prime Minister.

Modi praised the winning side of the 1996 Sri Lanka World Cup as the first promoters of the T20 Cricket style. During the meeting, the Stars of the Lankan thanked the government of India for having taken the initiative for sending its cricket team when the island nation crossed a turbulent period due to internal conflicts.

Between the two, Jayasuriya filed a special request. “We play everywhere in Sri Lanka, Escept Jaffna. As Sri Lanka Cricket's coach, I would like India to help us bring international land to Jaffna. It will be a great help for the people of Jaffna, North and Eastern,” told Modi Jayasuriya.

“It makes me so happy to hear this by Jayasuriya himself,” said Modi, before adding that his government follows a “first policy in the neighborhood”. “My team will note it,” said Modi about Jayasuriya's request.

International cricket in Sri Lanka occurs mainly in the capital Colombo, while Pallekele and Galle are other popular places. The Indian team played Colombo An Pallekele during their tour in Lanka last year.