Trump's worst image artist says criticism damaging his business





An artist whose official portrait of Donald Trump was publicly castigated by the president said that his comments had “a direct and negative impact” his business, threatening his future.

British artist Sarah, a board of directors, painted Trump's official portrait for the Gallery of Presidents of Denver State Capitol, where he hung for six years.

In January, Trump described the image of Ms. Boardman as “really the worst” in an article on Truth Social, adding that he had been distorted and that the artist had lost his talent as aging. It was deleted later.

In a statement, Ms. Boardman said her business was now “in danger of not recovering”.

“President Trump has the right to comment freely, as we are all, but the additional allegations according to which I” deliberately distorted “the portrait, and that I had to have lost my talent as I aged” now has a directly and negative impact on my business over 41 who is now in danger of not recovering, “she said.

Ms. Boardman was commissioned by the Colorado State Capitol Advisory Committee in Denver.

She said that during the six years, the portrait was suspended in the Rotonda of Colorado State Capitol, she had received “extremely positive criticism and comments”.

“Since President Trump's comments, it has changed for the worst,” she added.

“I finished the portrait with precision, without” deliberate distortion “, political bias or any attempt to caricature the subject, real or implicit. I accomplished the task according to my contract.”

The American president paid particular attention to the culture of his image and made the headlines in January by revealing an official portrait which was variously described by criticisms as serious or disturbing.

Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed the reception of a new work from Moscow, saying that he was asked to transport him to Washington. Witkoff described the image as a “beautiful portrait” by a “leading Russian artist”.

