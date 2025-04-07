Since the end of the Second World War, Nazism has defeated thanks (to a large extent) to the sacrifice of 420,000 North Americans and 27 million Sovitics, the United States had in Europe the role that I decided to decide freely. No one would have been under conditions to impose it. And this role mainly responded to their interests, not to the opinion or interests of its European partners. Consequently, the Marshall plan and promoted the process of European integration; Ah that it makes no sense that the European Unin has become to harm them. Relations prior to the current American presidential mandate were not those of a generous and beneficial older brother. Depending on reading made the dominant power. For example, the United States does not consult its European allies its decision to force Zelenski, the collaboration of the ineffable Boris Johnson will, to break the agreement which reached Russia (with the mediation of Turqua) at the start of the competition. On this occasion, Zelenski said that the public said that Ukraine could not be a member of NATO.

What we have to thank the current American administration is that the mixture of franchise, discredited, resentment, sectarianism and lies showed that Europe must be used if it does not want to fall into total non-record, as one of the passes that compose it, and if you want to preserve its dignity. This clarification process is paradoxical: since the United States demands repairs with an attacked step, not to the aggressor, to enlarge his collaboration, when it was less and with a much better cost-dispatches than that of Europe, which is also undoubtedly invited to assume reconstruction.

Great Europe will constitute a real moderating power against the United States and China

Another curious paradox is that of which, although it is disappointed by European defense, us urges us to increase the expenses to 5% of the GDP, supported by the secretary general of NATO, while none or the other has the minimum legitimacy to tell us how much we must invest (in fact, we must think of what we do with NATO). In this new context, the EU and its reliable allies must opt ​​for a good balance between rearmament and grandeur, that is to say between arm against the potential enemy (Russia) or DELETE Including in a large future project (large Europe), which will incorporate Ukraine and Turqua (and Canada, as permanent guest).

We see it with more details: in recent weeks, it has of course been given, acrally and with remarkable diligence, that the EU must be rearmed in a global amount of 800,000 million euros. If, in fact, some would rearmed, this should bring together a series of conditions, in addition to the strictest respect for the rule of law and the opinion of citizens, through their legitimate representatives:



Rearma should be more defensive and dissuasive as offensive and more qualitative than quantitative.

It is imperative to rearm the welfare state, in particular in our country, to strengthen social cohesion.

The latest objective will be to achieve autonomous European full defense, effectively optimize invested resources and promote European sciences, technology and industry (as with Airbus).

A reinforced military-industrial complex should be unequal subordinate to political power.

To guarantee coordination and strategic autonomy, it is essential to progress definitively in Unin policy, with France and Germany as a nucleus.

This launch should be accompanied by a real morale, which will allow the EU to recover lost legitimacy due to its helplessness to avoid barbarism in Palestine. Paradoxically, this opportunity will be given by the American inhuman restrictions on their development aid programs. We can urgently identify populations whose survival is in danger and arbitrate European programs that avoid humanitarian catsters.





With regard to the other alternative, the European House of Comn, the Grande Europe, composed of the EU, Russia, Ukraine and Turqua, and open to the rest of European leaves, will constitute a real moderating power against the two unavitable unique colossi today, in the United States and China. When the weapons of Ukraine Martyr resonate and we must regret hundreds of thousands of victims in conflict passes, a project of this nature may seem unthinkable, but no more than the idea of ​​the European communities could seem to the French and the Germans at the end of the Second World War with its millions of victims.

In the current historical crossroads, no European AP, not even Russia, can aspire to have a certain authentic relevance and sovereign. The solution consists in combining efforts and capacities, creating a relevant whole of the political, economic, strategic, cultural and civilizational point of view. Great Europe will not need great efforts for defense and to create structures of peace and progress for all humanity, developing a stimulating story and attracting the talent of those (scientists, entrepreneurs, academics) wish to participate in the COMN project.

