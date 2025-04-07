



Li min / daily china

The Chinese Communist Party has launched a four -month campaign to urge its 100 million members to strengthen compliance with a code of conduct that has strengthened the party over the past 12 years. This eight -point school education campaign was planned by none other than the chief of China, Xi Jinping. During his inspection visit to the southwest of China in March, Xi urged the party organs at all levels to organize and meticulously implement the campaign. He called to fight misconduct and corruption as a whole, and making incessant efforts to eliminate the underlying conditions of corruption. The exercise of the self-government of the complete and rigorous parties was a signature and an cornerstone of XI leadership. During his first media appearance as a newly elected secretary general of the CPC central committee in November 2012, he frankly recognized that the party was facing “many serious challenges”, corruption being a main concern. He immediately started to solve the problem by attacking the deterioration of the driving of civil servants that some had engaged in extravagance, cultivated content with empty formalities or an air of bureaucracy. “Party conducting is crucial to gain the support of the people and is a question about the survival or disappearance of the party,” said Xi. In less than 20 days, the eight -out rules were introduced by the CPC central management. Spected in just over 600 words, the rules of eight points have established regulations for party leaders concerning research visits, meetings, documentation and other official tasks, reprimand on sumptuous banquets, red carpet events, Pomp, those close, unnecessary meetings and luxury losses that had formerly been considered by some as typical symbols. According to the rules of eight points, when carrying out studies in the field, officials should learn people in the field. Ceremonial formalities such as banners and floral arrangements are not allowed. Official meetings and events must be rationalized. Safety protocols such as traffic control and road or sites closures must be minimized. The code of conduct started with a blow, giving immediate and remarkable results. “Little provided that the persistent problems of official extravagance afflicting Chinese political circles would suffer such a striking transformation,” observed the newspaper Lianhe Zaobao de Singapore. Over the past decade, the rules of eight points have constantly evolved and today remain a decisive characteristic of XI and CPC efforts to ensure good and clean governance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202504/07/WS67f306b0a3104d9fd381dc71.html

