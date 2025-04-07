Future American scholarship holders fall and Asian markets are opened heavily as Trump's prices continue





US stock contracts plunged on Sunday evening, an indication that the agitation of the market that started last week will continue during the negotiation on Monday.

Sunday evening, the term contracts on S&P 500 had dropped by 2.8%. The term contracts in the NASDAQ, technological heavy, also dropped by 3.7%, while the term contracts for the industrial average of Dow Jones have decreased from 900 points in volatile trade. The future of Russell 2000, which follows small businesses, was down 3.7%.

The term markets, which are a means for traders to move actions when the main exchanges are closed, are an implicit measure for the way actions act when the markets open, generally at 9:30 a.m. during the week.

The situation was not better in other parts of the world. Tower stock contracts in Japan were briefly interrupted after the term contracts for Nikkei 225 countries and Topix indices decreased by more than 8%. The circuit breakers embark on Japanese scholarships when the Nikkei or Topix move by more than 8% in both directions.

When they opened, the Nikkei fell sharply, down more than 6% on Sunday, while Australias & P / ASX 200FELL 5.3%. Southern Korée fell 5%

Even the price of Bitcoin, which has shown that signs have resisted the slower market slowdown, dropped up to 5.6%.

The decreases mean that another wild day awaits investors during the official negotiation opening at 9:30 am HE on Monday. The losses would have reached a free fall of two days last week which was the worst period of 48 hours in market history, with 6.6 billions of dollars of destruction.

The main American reference for crude oil fell 3.7%, just under $ 60 per barrel, its lowest level since April 2021.

During the weekend, President Donald Trump reported little intention to support his proposal, under which prices would increase up to 79% for countries like China.

“It is an economic revolution, and we will win. Hanging hard,” wrote Trump on Truth Social on Saturday. “It will not be easy, but the end result will be historic. We will do America again !!!”

Sunday evening, he doubled again, by publishing: “We have massive financial deficits with China, the European Union and many others. The only way in which this problem can be healed, it is with prices, which now bring tens of billions of dollars in the United States, they are already in force, and a good thing to see. The surplus with these countries has increased during the” presidency ” Somnolents.

Asked about the markets dive late Sunday on Sunday on Sunday on the Air Force One, Trump said that it was sometimes necessary to “take medication” and that no agreement would come with China unless the United States trade deficit with it was approached.

He also declared that he did not deliberately generate a sale on the market, an assertion that contradicts a displayed Tiktok Trump and then rested on the weekend.

In a statement just before the start of the long -term trading on Sunday, the White House published a brief note which recognized that administration officials to describe Trumps plan to put an end to the globalist policies of economic destruction who have dispatched American jobs and industries abroad at the expense of American workers.

The 10% reference rates came into force on Saturday, with dozens of countries faced at higher prices from Wednesday. China said on Friday that it would impose a rate of 34% on all goods imported from the United States from this Thursday, the day when American prices should go to Chinese products from 20% to at least 54%.

Goldman Sachs analysts wrote during the weekend that “Pandora's price box had been opened”, adding that American action against China in particular was “significantly higher than our previous basic economists and most investors expected”.

Commerce secretary Howard Lunick told CBS News in an interview on Sunday morning that the White House did not plan to extend the start date of the prices.

There is no postponement. They will certainly stay in place for days and weeks, said Lunick.

The army of millions and millions of human beings screwing small screws to make iPhones, this kind of thing will come to America and be automated, “he said.” The workers in the American profession will repair “robots.

While Trump's office was aligned behind him, the crushing consensus among economists and high -level business leaders was that prices are a mistake. A surprising source of criticism was Elon Musk, who began on Saturday to the main advisor of the White House for Commerce and Manufacturing, Peter Navarro. Navarro retaliated Sunday in an interview that Musk “simply protected his own interests”.

But it is not clear that Musk's interests are particularly different from those of one of the many companies that depend on the modern global economic system and its cross -border supply chains. Tesla, alongside SpaceX, submitted a letter last month, warning the US trade representative of the prices' impact and the threat of reprisals to his results.

Trump refused to criticize Musk on Sunday, when a journalist asked him questions about Musk's call at zero prices between the United States and Europe.

“Well, the problem is that Europe has made a fortune with us,” said Trump on board the Air Force One. “You know, Europe has also had a huge surplus with the United States. Europe has treated us, it's a little smaller, but they treated us very, very badly.”

Before the future open Sunday evening, Dan Ives, director general of Wedbush Securities Financial Group, reduced its price forecasts for Tesla stocks by 43% and for Apple's by 23%.

The economic pain that will be brought by these prices is difficult to describe and can mainly resume the American technology industry a decade in the process while China is moving forward, he wrote.

He added that the prices such as constituted in the process of children would release economic Armageddon and stop the world of American technology on its traces.

There were other signs of the severity of the situation. Stan Druckenmiller, one of the most prosperous investors in Wall Street in history, published an article on X only for the fifth time to correct another summary of the posters of an interview he has given.

I do not support prices greater than 10%, which I clearly specified in the interview you quote, he wrote.

The disadvantages of the massive market do not meet the taxation of prices that have been promulgated by most presidential administrations but rather on the scale of what Trump has proposed. Rather than simply imposing imports in the United States, Trump seeks to upset an entire economic order which was based on world trade and cooperation, the United States going to an economy focused on services and far from relying on manufacturing with a high intensity of labor.

The cost of the transition to the type of economy oriented towards export that Trump offers is practically incalculable, because it would also imply a relatively lower standard of living for a majority of people in the United States for an indefinite period.

In the meantime, at least one Wall Street company already plans that unemployment is ready to go from 4.2% to 5.3% and that the economy contracts.

The pinch of higher prices that we expect in the coming months can reach stronger than in the peak of post-paymic inflation because the average growth of income has slowed down, analysts with JPMorgan wrote in a note to customers on Friday evening.

They said they expect a significant effort to consumer expenditure, which leads to 80% of the US economy due to economic uncertainty.

Speculative fund investor Bill Ackman, an ardent supporter of the Trumps 2024 campaign, posted a long note on the X Warning of consequences to the economy if the removal is withdrawal.

The president on the occasion on Monday to call a time to stop and have time to run on the repair of an unfair tariff system, he wrote. Alternatively, we head for a self-induced economic nuclear winter and we must start to be silent. May the cooler heads prevail.

