American prices and Chinese competition emit troubles for Ireland – Opinion

The current global trade wars have their roots in a superpower competition born from the emergence of Chinese as the largest nation of manufacturing and export in the world and a formidable competitor for the largest automotive and technology companies in the Western worlds. Ireland, as a small open economy, benefited from the rise in China but can be pressed in the emerging Sino-American competition.

I threw my mind in 2003 and an Xiali model car in which I frequently took a taxi route through Beijing was a source of fun, a machine slightly padded by an obsolete engine under license from a Japanese car manufacturer. The car manufacturers had become complacent, dominated by technologically higher western rivals like Volkswagen with which they had installed joint ventures.

But 20 years later, China has become the first car exporter in the world, largely by acquiring and developing better technology to build better engines while jumping the era of the fuel engine to concentrate efforts and search for the domination of the manufacturing activity of electric vehicles.

Automobile companies like Byd, Chery and Geely build today and operate factories in Europe. All of this was telegrammed in five -year plans, hiring international talents and western technology purchases. Western competitors, satisfied with the access to the market of the Chinas giant, woke up late to the Chinese challenge when Chinese electric vehicles began to appear in European markets to quality / price ratios better than any European company could not offer.

It is a similar image on Irish construction sites and farm narrows. Twenty years ago, heavy companies of machines like Yugongo offered lower and lower imitations of caterpillars. Today, I watch dealers of Irish construction machines making gushing tiktok videos praising the virtues (high quality, low prices) of the Chinese heavy machines during their visits to the salons of Shanghai and Shenzhen. I know a Mayo farmer who imports Chinese chargers for sale to the kinds of Irish farm during a considerable markup.

And this is where the problem lies in many Western savings for which China has become a key supplier but more a manufacturer of contracts: rather a competitor that they have authorized to become the key supplier of most of its white household products and its clothes but which now sells cars and trucks.

Chinas Manufacturing Renaissance, encouraged by the entry of countries to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2000, which enabled it to access Western markets on more favorable commercial terms enjoyed by WTO members. This entry was facilitated by the Clinton administration which experienced an opportunity to open China to Western ideas on human rights.

Political liberalization did not occur, but membership of the WTO has opened China to a wave of American supply companies, lawyers and accountants who created a dynamic expatriate social scene in Beijing in the perspective of Beijing welcoming the Olympic Games in 2008. It was major globalization.

In many industries, the Chinese could obtain a fraction of the load of a factory in the American mid-West, largely due to low wages but also of lower environmental standards, the developed nations, the developed countries have exported their Sales to the East manufacturing companies.

Consequently, Western consumers have experienced two decades of deflation, as Chinese factories have produced consumer goods at low prices, which empties the American and European range capacity.

In return, China has invested its dollars harshly won in US Treasury bills, in fact funding US overflow consumption expenses that led to a housing bubble and a financial crash that rocked the world and inaugurated the political consequences.

Resentment concerning Western industrial decline and austerity helped the rise of Trump populists and European populists, but in other respects, it also increases manufacturing superpower in the benign form of globalization has created space for the rise of resentment, Brexit and Maga.

The first Trump administration, and the presidency of Biden who followed it, considered China as an economic threat that the nationalist Xi Jinping which took power in 2012 had after all underlined the need to make high value goods and continued a manufacturing agenda in China to reduce its dependence on imports while increasing its exports.

Seeing their domination undermined by the assertion of XI's insurance, America and the EU responded with prices and export controls on sales of American technology such as microprocessor fleas to Chinese customers. It was partly an answer to the military modernization of Chinas but also an effort too late, perhaps to slow down the rise of industrial prowess of Chinas.

Washington (and later, Brussels) had come to see in China a competitor who had absorbed little Western democratic values, but many in Western technology, a technologically sophisticated dictatorship determined to export its political system and its values ​​to other parts of the world while redoing global organizations like the United Nations in its own image.

Today, many of these hosts in Beijing and Shanghai who addressed American leaders and their families in 2008. The Chinese need for American and European imports has decreased while Western societies have moved part of their manufacture to Vietnam and India.

China joining the WTO had, of course, been good for Western companies that could sell goods in China. Some, such as Colgate, McDonalds and Nestlé, have a major market share. But the relentless chinas for driving in self -sufficiency, retro -engineering and improving Western technology to frequently export better products at a lower price – such as the above -mentioned agricultural chargers sold in Mayo – has created a wider trade conflict that could work for decades and destroy the principles of globalization on which Ireland has built its economic prosperity.

The growing industrial sophistication of Chinas has been devastating for the main manufacturing nations of the EU such as Germany, France and Italy which saw their exports to China fall before losing customers on other major markets to Chinese competitors.

Irish businessmen have shown little European solidarity in their eagerness to import Chinese construction equipment sold for a fraction of the price of European brands. However, we can see that Chinese competition also arrives for some of the things we do.

Ireland has not called for higher prices on the feast of Chinese goods because as a member of the EU, it gives up this power to Brussels – but will be forced to apply prices considered by the EU on Chinese imports.

He will reluctantly do this because Ireland is one of the only two EU states with a trade surplus with China thanks to the fact that Chinese demand for software and pharmaceutical products was held solid.

The arrival of Trump forced Brussels to drop some of the bellicic speeches on China heard during the Biden administration. Trumps The price of EU products makes an US US joint front, built under the Biden administration to counter China, less likely.

But this also increases China incitement to pour more from its exports linked to the United States in Europe. Trump after all added 20% of prices on Chinese products in the last month. It is at the top of the 25% introduced during his last mandate. An increase of 45% of the price of any good most commercial non -viable rendering.

This is a major problem for China since America is its largest market in terms of value. As the world's leading importer (and second largest exporter, after China) in terms of value, the United States offers a market that China cannot afford to ignore. Selling more things to its own population is not an option that China trusts because the Chinese remain a nation of savers by necessity since China has few social protection rights from richer countries.

To further complicate things, it is not difficult to see the consequences of the domination of the manufacture of Chinas asserting itself in other challenges facing the rich Western countries like Ireland, not the least of immigration.

Immigration from developing countries has soaked due to high fertility rate (especially in Africa), but also because the flow of Chinese manufactured products at low cost has deprived poor countries of their own development led by manufacturing.

Bad governance and regional political instability in these countries are, of course, to blame, but anyone who has witnessed the eradication of light manufacturing in sub -Saharan Africa by cheap Chinese replacement imports will include the exit of young countries for work in care houses in Rome, London or Mayo.

Faced with the power of Chinese capitalism, many of these developing countries, such as rich Western economies, have started to introduce prices to protect what remains of their industries at different levels of effect.

An Irish farm visit by Xi Jinping (just before becoming president of Chinas) more than a decade was enthusiastically reported by a local agricultural press wishing to sell dairy products and meat products in China. These sales were not really materialized (as in most things, the Chinese have developed their own supply chains in the two products), but Chinese purchases from Irish agricultural peers as New Zealand has created a space for Irish products elsewhere.

But apart from certain dairy products, as well as pharmaceutical products and computer chips (both that endeavor to replace with its own products which it will inevitably export), China has not used much for something else that we produce.

The last two decades with the best of a globalized world, manufacturing and shipping American pharmaceuticals while buying cheap Chinese machines, has greatly benefited Ireland. But confronted with American prices and voracious Chinese competitors, we can enter a more difficult new era.