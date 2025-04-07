Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson get comfortable at the concert





Donald Trump Jr. is apparently in love and is not afraid to show it.

Trump, 47, was seen up to his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, during the sublime concert during the golf of Liv Miami in Trump National Doral on Saturday April 5 in Florida. The couple had their arms on each other laughing and chatting – Trump in a white polo shirt and blue pants and Anderson, 37, in a set of short white shirt skirts, a red hat, sunglasses and sneakers. She also wore a black transverse body bag.

Trump and Anderson, who sparked rumors of romance in December 2024, have been frequently identified in recent months, the AMFAR 2025 gala and the Super Bowl Lix to Italian holidays and various inauguration events for President Donald Trump.

“Regarding her relationship with Bettina, that's about them,” said an initiate at US Weekly by Donald Jr. and the “different” connection from Anderson earlier this year. “He wants a partner. She doesn't need him and just wants to be with him.”

Anderson recently defended Donald Jr. after a story of New York magazine circulated on March 25, in which an initiate of Trump judged him “the most despised member of the family; He is an A ** hole, a spoiled heir ”.

According to the Daily Mail, Anderson republished the quotation of his Instagram stories, writing sarcastically that the source was “definitively a very familiar” initiate “with @donaldtrumpjr”.

“Rumors are launched by enemies, distributed by fools and accepted by idiots,” she would have written in the post now unfavorable. Anderson then defended Donald Jr. as “the most beautiful, the smallest, the smallest and the most beautiful and the brightest”.

Bettina Anderson, Donald Trump Jr. Michele Eve Sandberg / Mega

Their relationship comes after Donald Jr. put an end to his commitments to the former Kimberly Guilfoyle.

“Don and Kimberly broke up before the elections and began to divide the assets towards the end of September,” said a source at US Weekly in December 2024, noting that he disconnected their romance. “The rupture was friendly, just like their relationship today. They just had different goals.”

Donald Jr. [as U.S. ambassador to Greece]. “”

THANKS!

You have successfully subscribed.

Previously, Donald Jr. was married to Vanessa Trump from 2005 to 2018. The ex share Kids Kai, 17, Donald III, 16, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and Chloé, 10. The news broke out earlier this month.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We are impatiently awaiting our trip in life together,” wrote Woods, 49, March 23, confirming their romance on X, where it has 6.4 million followers.

He added: “For the moment, we appreciate privacy for all those who are close to heart.”

