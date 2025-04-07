BPKH leaves 705 travelers at home abroad, registration





Tempo.co,, Boyoli – The HAJJ Financial Management Agency (BPKH) has published the departure of 705 participants in the BPKH work program from various cities in the Surakarta or Solo region and its environment returned abroad after celebrating Lebaran 2025 in their hometown. One of the release processions took place at the Dormory Donohudan Hajj, Boyolali Regency, Central Java, Sunday April 6, 2025.

The series of events was assisted by the deputy for the advantages of BPKH Miftahuddin, head of the Central Agency of the Ministry of Religion of Religion, Saiful Mujab, Head of the Central Java Transportation Agency Henggar Budi Anggoro, regional secretary of the Solo city, Budi Martono, assistant regional secretary of the Carter de la Laz.

Miftahuddin said that in addition to the solo, namely in the Donohudan Hajj dormitory, the liberation of the participants behind BPKH also took place simultaneously in four other large cities of Indonesia, namely Surabaya, Yogyakarta, Garut and Lampung.

“This program is part of the Ramadan blessings program, the BPKH performance program which will offer advantages, community benefits, in particular the inhabitants of Surakarta and its surroundings, including those of Java Oriental,” said Miftahuddin when it is encountered by journalists.

The BPKH Work Back program is one of the tangible forms of use of the eternal people of the people for services that meet the needs of the community directly. This year is the third time organized by BPKH.

“Because we know that the journey of return and leaves in the hometown requires a lot of money. Now, in this state, we are present, to lighten their burden a little,” he said.

This program provides free transport facilities to participants using 15 premium bus units. Each participant also receives T shirts, snacks and great diet during the trip. Installations are provided to support the comfort of the trip to Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang and Bekasi or Jabodetabek.

Miftahuddin explained that the recording of the participants was accompanied by a strict verification process to ensure that the participants really worked or had an independent company in the destination city, so that it was not used as an urbanization.

“Because this is the third year, there are special requirements, which are intended for those who have never participated in the same program two years ago,” he said.

The destination points for participants in the program include the Baranangsiang (Bogor) terminal, the Kampung Rambutan terminal (East Jakarta), the porris terminal (Tangerang) and the Pulo Gebang (Bekasi) terminal.

“The enthusiasm is extraordinary, the quota is fully completed. The registered there are approximately 6,400 registered with the capacity of 705 seats. This shows that our program is very necessary by the community,” said Miftahuddin.

This activity was also supported by various parties, notably Laz Solopeduli as an implementation partner, as well as by local government officials and representatives of agencies such as the mayor of Solo, the transport agency, the Ministry of Religion of Java Central, to the security forces and the TNI.

Miftahuddin added, the BPKH service program was designed to provide advantages to people thanks to various activities funded by the results of the management of the Abadi Oummah fund which is a separate fund of the Hajj funds managed by BPKH.

In addition to returning to work, BPKH has also distributed a lot of assistance in this program, such as support for installations and benefits of worship, education, health, disaster management.

“God wants, with the prayer of the people, we can do more in the future,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/ekonomi/bpkh-berangkatkan-705-pemudik-balik-kerja-ke-perantauan-pendaftar-membeludak–1228224 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos