The PM Modi district respond first to the request of Sri Lankan coach Sanath Jayasuriya | Latest news from India





Former Sri Lankan cricket player Sanath Jayasuriya thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for the help of the island nation during his financial crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets members of the Sri Lankan cricket team of the 1996 World Cup in Colombo on Saturday. (Ani) Jayasuriya, as well as other members of the Sri Lankan team from the 1996 World Cup, met the PM Modi on Saturday in Colombo. Read also: What are the 10 agreements that Sri Lanka India signed during the visit of PM Modi? When we have had trouble, the problems in Sri Lanka, you and the government have helped us a lot. We are always grateful to you to have helped Sri Lanka. As Sri Lanka coach, for the moment, we are playing throughout Sri Lanka, unless Jaffna, Jayasuriya, currently head coach of the Cricket Sri Lankan team during his interaction with the Prime Minister. If India can help us bring international land to Jaffna, there will be great help for the inhabitants of Jaffna North and Eastern Parties … I have a small request, if it can be done? He added. Prime Minister Modi replied: “I am happy to hear such words from Jayasuriya. India has always maintained a first neighborhood approach. We help our neighboring countries as soon as possible. Myanmar was recently struck by an earthquake. We were the first stakeholders.” It is India's responsibility to help our neighbors. When the economic crisis occurred, we wanted Sri Lanka to leave it. Today, I announced several projects here. I am happy that you are worried about Jaffna, he said. He will send a strong message that a cricket chief wants international matches to be held in Jaffna. I assure you that my team will take a note and see what can be done, added PM Modi. The members of the triumphant team members, notably Kumar Dharmasena, Aravinda de Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaminda Vaas, Upul Chandana and Marvan Atapattu presented a memory on a Memento. During the final played on March 17, 1996 at the Gaddafi stadium in Pakistan Lahore, Sri Lanka, led by Arjuna Ranatunga, chased 241/7 of Australia for the loss of only three counters with De Silva marking a 107 undefeated. PM Modi launches 2 rail projects assisted by India in Sri Lanka During his visit to Sri Lanka on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the historic city of Anuradhapura in the North Center region. Prime Minister Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake inaugurated the 128 km Moho-Homohai railway line renovated with Indian aid of 91.27 million USD, followed by the launch of the construction of an advanced signaling system from Maho to Anuradhapura. Also read: “will not allow the territory to be used”: Sri Lanka insurance in India in the middle of the visit of PM Modi “These historic projects to modernize the railways implemented within the framework of the India-Sri Lanka development partnership represent an important step in strengthening North-South rail connectivity in Sri Lanka,” the PTI told the Ministry of External Affairs.

