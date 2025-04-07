Andrew Pierce: Why was Keir's turn around so surprising

Even some loyalist labor deputies have expressed private fears that Sir Keir Starmer behaves like a lawyer, not a leader.

On the questions of the expulsion of criminals foreign to the surrender of the Chagos Islands, the former lawyer was criticized for the pace of international courts.

But, under increasing public pressure, Starmer suddenly changed his piece last month by issuing an unusual conviction of the sentence determination council. The legal quanto was at the center of a row of two -level judge after ordering the judges to ask for a loan report at a first step in a non -guardian sentence for minority groups.

Starmer suddenly changed his melody last month by publishing an unusual conviction of the Council for determining the sentence

The advice could have led to different sentences depending on age, sex and ethnicity.

The members of the advice must feel rather bitter about the criticism of the starmers.

I can reveal that the Prime Minister was a founding member of the sentence council and served for three years in parallel with his role as director of public prosecution, after being created by the government of Gordon Browns in 2010.

How allegiances change.

Not just his policies that are pot …

Reeves defended the acceptance of free tickets because they were not available for public purchasing

Chancellor Rachel Reeves raised the eyebrows for accepting Freebie tickets worth 600 to see the pop star Sabrina Carpenter in concert with her 12 -year -old daughter.

Speaking of the vulgar words of the carpenters in Reeves, the diffuser Iain Dale said: a [song] To the word mother f ***** in it. She replied: I know. I hope my daughter did not timed that one! IM A terrible mother. A terrible chancellor too.

With a salary of 114,000 and a star turn in the opening of the state of the Parliament, the post of Black Rod, aged 650, is very envied. However, hunting for a successor to the Sarah Clarke holder ended with failure. The candidates were simply not up to the task, said my mole. They might have to readvertize. Maybe they all want WFH?

In 2018, Sarah Clarke became the first woman to serve as a black cane

The luminaires led by MP Tulip Siddiq criticized the ax of the maternity unit of the Royal Free Hospital of Camden. But the districts of other labor deputies were not half as vocal. Go forward, Sir Keir Starmer.

Janet Street-Porter offered to redecorate the Queen's House

Janet Street-Porter was lyrical on Queen Camilla after a function at Clarence House. But she was far from being charitable in her decor. Camilla, call me to redecorate this room. The work, honestly … I look over his shoulder and seeing a painting of three corgis! She turned.

The ground overturns beans

Mark Field remained tightly on the details of his relations with various Prime Ministers

During the launch of Westminster from his book End of An Era, former conservative minister Mark Field said that he had been invited by former colleagues to be prying to his contemporaries of Oxford Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer.

By declining this kind offer, I must unfortunately extend this wish for silence to all the former prime ministers I have known, he said.

For many of you who are interested in such questions, the relevant section of the book is pages 162 to 172. The section and the PM refer? Liz Truss, with whom he had a passionate matter 20 years ago.

Idea of ​​the week

Charles COUTENAY, the 19th count of Devon in the ancestral house of his family of Powderham Castl

Debating members of Lords, the Count of Devon pleaded for the royal princes to sit in the upper room, saying that they could like to chew the minute safety of products. Perhaps not, but the daily payment of frequentation of 361 could be a new flow of income welcome for Prince Harry.