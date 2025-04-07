As the markets collapse, the fears of the recession grow, Trump visits his golf clubs





Trump managed a golf trifecta that he attended, played or participated in three of Florida clubs after his arrival on April 3 for a four -day stay.

President Trump arrives at the Trump International Golf Club Friday

President Trump spends his weekend in his home in Mar-A-Lago and the Trump International Golf Club on April 4, 2024.

Former President Donald Trump spent a weekend playing golf in his properties in Florida in the midst of economic uncertainty and criticism of his policies. And said his commitment to serve his full mandate despite Trump's criticism.

His calls to “suspend the hard” in the face of the diving of the stock markets and recession warnings faced images of his helicopter landing in his Doral Resort for a Golf Tournament in Saudi Dos, the demonstrations on Saturday in his County of origin adopted and the White House praising his success on the jux -positions of the president of President Donald Trump.

Trump left Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday evening. The White House press swimming pool noted that there were “many supporters” along the procession road, a contrast on Saturday when thousands of people attended anti-top demonstrations in the county of Palm Beach, as part of national-scale demonstrations.

Friday, the president played at the Trump International Golf Club in the suburbs of West Palm Beach, not far from Mar-A-Lago. Later, he had to attend a candlelit dinner in his private club Palm Beach. The Friday evening affair took place while the chief economist of JPMorgan predicted that the American economy could enter the recession in the second half of 2025. On Saturday, Trump played in his national Trump Golf Club in Jupiter, about 12 miles north of Mar-A-Lago where he would have played in the senior club championship. The reports indicate that he progressed towards the final round of Sunday.

The disturbing forecasts for the working Americans followed a two -day panic at Wall Street on the country's stock markets. The scholarships, the savings and retirement standards represent 62% of Americans, have lost around 6 billions of dollars in evaluation.

Provising the protest against Trump, Elon Musk in Palm Beach Gardens

Trump, Elon Musk lends demonstrations to Palm Beach Gardens

Also Friday, the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth held Trump at the transfer ceremony in the Dover Air Force base for the bodies of four American troops who died during a military training mission in Lithuania.

Trump pursuing an economic revolution with prices

Trump on Saturday urged Americans in social media missives.

“It is an economic revolution, and we will win. Hanging hard, it will not be easy, but the end result will be historic,” he wrote in an article. The declaration on Saturday morning followed the day before in which the president said that “only the weak will fail!”

The American public did not hear Trump directly when he was in his country of origin. Instead, the nation has read the President's statements either on social media platforms, or in reports, many of the latter accompanied by Trump images which rolls in a golf cart at Trump National Doral or in presidential limousine arriving in one of its exclusive and reserved clubs in the County of Palm Beach.

The exhortation for Americans to hold firm contrast with a national wave of demonstrations on Saturday in opposition to Trump policies. In West Palm Beach, located between the Winter White House and the Jupiter Club Trump, one of the hundreds of demonstrators held a panel while reading “Stocks Plunege, Trump Golfs”.

Above when the demonstration started, the White House published a statement announcing the “president won his second round match of the senior club championship” in his Jupiter club and noted that he “advances in the championship field” on Sunday morning.

The journalists traveling with the president noted that he had arrived at the Jupiter club on Sunday morning and left afternoon. They did not indicate how Trump succeeded in the competition.

Watch: President Trump arrives via the helicopter to Trump National Doral

President Trump arrived at his golf course in Doral, Florida, in a helicopter before being guided at his place of stay by secret services.

The main investors of the street are undergoing losses, but Trump said that the “ big business '' was “not worried” of the price increase

Trump raised the shoulders of the collapse of Wall Street which turned out to be expensive, 401k accounts and retirement income, saying that CEOs and corporate captains were not concerned about the impact of prices.

“Large companies are not concerned about prices because they know that they are there to stay, but they focus on the big and good affair, which will overcome our economy,” said Trump in another social media in reference to tax legislation on Capitol Hill. “Very important. Participate right now !!!”

In another article, however, Trump put mixed messaging on prices which, in part, aroused generalized criticisms and concerns. More specifically, the objective behind the prices to strengthen fair trade rules, create a lever for negotiation leverages, reorganize world trade or punish allies and trade partners for previous commercial grievances?

“China was much harder than the United States, not even close. They, and many other nations, have treated us badly,” Trump wrote on April 5. “We were the stupid and helpless whip post”, but no more. We bring jobs and businesses like never before. “”

While economists argue that import duties are inflationary and finally cost consumers, analysts who supported Trump before the price of the “Liberation Day” on April 2, targeted reciprocal rights could help the long -term competitiveness and exports. But many of these voices were fell back after Trump revealed the pricing calendar, saying that the accusations were excessive and punitive rather than really reciprocal.

The leader of the Doge, Elon Musk, seemed to depart from the pricing discussion points of the administration by apparently pleading for a “zero tariff situation” between the United States and the European Union in the remarks to a rally of Italian conservative political figures.

Incessant fed flesh by the demand of Trump on interest rates

On Friday, when the president was in Trump International on Summit Boulevard near West Palm Beach, the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, told Society for business advancement and writing, “the prices are higher than expected, higher than almost all planned forecasts”.

Just before Powell went on stage in Sabew for a moderate discussion, Trump narrated the chief of the American central bank and cajolé at reduced rates.

“Cut interest rates, Jérôme and stop doing politics!” Trump wrote in the post, all capitalized.

Powell was decidedly unsuitable. He noted that the various policies exercised by “the new administration”, including on prices, immigration, regulations and budgetary issues, have created “uncertainty” in a differently “solid” economy.

“It is too early to say what will be the response of monetary policy appropriate to these new policies. It is just too early to say,” said Powell. “We have taken a step back and we look to see what policies are revealed and the ways they affect the economy. And then we can act.”

And he added this rear comment when asked questions about its “employment security” to the Fed given the upheavals through the federal government and the Trump and Maga Allies.

“I fully intend to serve my whole mandate,” said Powell.

Antonio Fins is a policy and corporate publisher at Palm Beach Post, which is part of Theusa Today Florida Network.You can join him at [email protected] support our journalism. Subscribe today.

