Having Imran's blessing to open the channel for conferences, says Swati – Pakistan





Islamabad: Imran Khan is still ready to come to the table, if the establishment is ready to negotiate, the leader of the Azam Khan Swati party said, adding that he had the blessing of the founders of the PTI to initiate talks to guarantee his freedom.

In a long video message published in his words, illustrates the air after his recent meeting with the founder of the party in Adiala prison, Mr. Swati criticized certain vloggers and anchors for having sold a false story, without naming anyone.

In the midst of an extended break between the rows of the games at Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mr. Swati also supported KP CM CM Ali Amin Gandapur, the PTI Kp Junaid Akbar and the secretary general of the Salman Akram Raja party, saying that they had been chosen by Imran Khan himself.

Saying his interaction with Mr. Khan and Bushra Bibi in prison, he said that he had said several times to the party founder he had Khotay Sikkay (counterfeit parts) in his pocket.

He also told a meeting with Mr. Khan where, he said, the party leader had in charge of reaching out to General Asim provided after the appointment of the latter in December 2022 to open the door to negotiations.

Swati said that after this meeting, he had contacted someone close to General Munir, a renowned anchor and a certain Dr Tanveer (considered a reference to the American Pakistani businessman Tanveer Ahmed), but to no avail.

Give me permission to work with Dr [Arif] Alvi and others to open the doors of the talks, Mr. Swati claimed to have asked the head of the PTI at their last meeting, adding that Mr. Khan had given him his blessing to do so.

The former minister said that the founder of the PTI had noted confidence in his efforts, because he had stood with him through thick and thin.

If they are ready for discussions, I am willing that I am from the first day, he quoted the ex-PM imprisoned.

Preventing vloggers and anchorants to stop sowing discord and working to make the release of Imran Khans, he also said that a negative campaign had been launched against PTI USA leaders and other people who had recently visited Pakistan.

This is interpreted as a reference to a delegation of eminent American Pakistani under the banner of the first Pakistan which recently encountered establishment figures. It would seem that the agenda of this meeting revolves around efforts to ensure the release of Mr. Khans.

But in the wake of the news of Reunion which goes in public, a schism appeared among the supporters of the Ptis diaspora with a party arguing that these people had no mandate to negotiate on behalf of the party.

Struck to those who claim that Mr. Khan had given him a closure to propose interviews with the establishment, Mr. Swati argued that no one had made any sacrifices, apart from the martyrs, than he and his family. I faced a torture and I shared all the details with Imran Khan. I am the one who cared about the 1,100 workers in prison and made efforts to ensure their sureties.

Posted in Dawn, April 7, 2025

