Can the American president serve a third term? | Explain

History so far: On March 30, 78 -year -old President Donald Trump said he was not joking to the service of a third term in the White House. He also said that a legal exhaustion could make it possible.

Does the American constitution allow it?



The 22nd amendment to the American Constitution, ratified on February 27, 1951, limits the American presidents to two elected terms. It was brought in response to Franklin D. Roosevelts unprecedented by the presidency of four mandates (19331945), who broke the previous unwritten previous mandates established by the first president of the Nations, George Washington, who voluntarily refused a third term in 1796.

The amendment prohibits anyone from being elected president of more than twice, and if someone has been president for more than two years in mandate (for example, a vice-president who has become president because of the death or resignation of the presidents), they can only be elected once. Thus, in fact, the maximum presidential warrant can be 10 years (two years as a successor plus two complete terms). For Mr. Trump, elected in 2016 and 2024, the 22nd amendment unequivocally prohibits a third term, due to his two elected mandates (20172021 and 20252029), regardless of their non -consecutive nature.

What is the VP flaw?



Despite the clarity of the 22nd amendments, Trump suggested means to get around him. An idea he proposed concerns JD VANCE, who presented to the presidency in 2028 with Mr. Trump as Vice-President (VP). If it is elected, Mr. Vance would resign, allowing Trump to assume the presidency. However, the 12th amendment blocks this strategy, declaring: no person is constitutional ineligible to the president's office will be eligible for that of the vice-president of the United States. Since the 22nd amendment prohibits Mr. Trump from another mandate, he cannot serve as vice-president either.

While the VP route is blocked, another theoretical path exists through the succession, as explained by Professor Bruce G. Peabody in his article. The 22nd amendment prohibits a person from being elected to the presidency more than twice but does not intervene beyond two mandates. In other words, a president elected twice could go up to the oval office via the succession line, as by becoming a chamber president, who is elected by the members of the chamber and who must not himself be a member of the Congress, if the president and the vice-president become unavailable.

A third route repealing the 22nd amendment is very unlikely. Under article V, this requires either a two -thirds vote both in the chamber and in the Senate or to a constitutional convention that a process never used by two thirds (34) of the legislatures of the States, followed by a ratification of three -quarters (38) of the 50 states. Given the current American political landscape, the probability that Mr. Trump obtains a constitutional amendment, which has not been done in the past 33 years, is practically non -existent.

What world leaders have extended their mandate?



Managers around the world have skillfully extended their rule by reshaping the constitutional limits. For example, Vladimir Putin, after two mandates as president of Russia (2000-2008), reached the limit following two terms under article 81 (3) of the 1993 Constitution. To get around this limit, he then became Prime Minister (20082012) while his ally Dmitry Medvedev took over and prolonged the presidential term. Returning as president in 2012 and 2018, Mr. Putin, with an amendment in 2020 supported by a loyal Duma and judicial, reset his term count, potentially holding power until 2036.

Trkiyes Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister (2003-2014), who became president, mandate limits focused via a 2017 referendum and reshaped the Trkiyes system into a presidential system. Similarly, Chinas Xi Jinping eliminated the ceiling on two terms in 2018. This change allowed Mr. Xi to reign indefinitely, cement his grip on the party and the state.

However, some leaders thrive without rewriting the rules. In Germany, where the chanceliers are not faced with mandate limits but need parliamentary support, Angela Merkel ruled for 16 years. Similarly, the Prime Ministers in Canada and Great Britain, not linked by fixed terms, can lead indefinitely, supported by the confidence of the parties.

Why does India have no term limits?



Unlike the American presidential framework, the India parliamentary system does not impose any term limit on its Prime Minister, because the mandate depends on the conservation of the confidence of Lok Sabhas (article 75 (3)). This conception guarantees the sovereignty of voters, democratic flexibility and parliamentary responsibility, allowing leaders who support the public confidence to serve prolonged periods. For example, the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi could serve 15 years by 2029. However, the system also includes verifications such as the non-conviction movement, which historically ended the mandates such as those of VP Singh (1990), HD Deve Gowda (1997) and Atal Bihari Vajpaye (1999). In addition, the regular elections, the dynamics of the coalition, the debates on the ground, the judicial surveillance and a free press ensure a solid democratic balance.

