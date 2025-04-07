PM Modi inaugurates the new pamban railway bridge in Rameswaram





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Pamban bridge in Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram on April 6, 2025. Photo credit: Special arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi (April 6, 2025) inaugurated the new Pamban railway bridge, which links the island of Rameswaram off the coast of Tamil Nadu, with Ramathapuram on the continent. Built by the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited at the cost of 531 crosses, the 2.07 km bridge on the Palk Strait has a vertical rise of 72.5 meters which can be raised at a height of 17 meters, facilitating the smooth movement of the ship below while improving rail connectivity. Read also: PM Modi au Tamil Nadu: Pamban Bridge Inauguration made protruding The Prime Minister described the new bridge, which is Indias First Lift Sea Bridge, as an engineering marvel that has gathered technology and tradition. With the completion of the bridge, a long-standing request for the people has been satisfied, he said. The Rail Pamban bridge will both support business ease and easy travel. It will have positive effects on the life of people's lakhs, he said. The new structure, which has replaced the old railway bridge of the old Pamban, now disappeared, should improve connectivity between Rameswaram and the continent, while benefiting trade and tourism at Tamil Nadu. The Palk Strait being a highly corrosive environment, the bridge was built with a strengthening in stainless steel and has high -grade protective paint, the government said. The new bridge is also three meters higher than the existing one. Declaring that the country's economy has doubled in the past 10 years, it has credited the faster growth in the availability of modern infrastructure. We have increased investments in the development of rail connectivity, roads, ports, airports, electricity and water supply and gas supply of approximately six times, said Modi. He also declared that mega infrastructure projects were implemented at a faster rate across the country. He said that the Chenab railway bridge, one of the highest railway bridges in the world, was built in Jammu-et-Cachemire to the north; The Atal Setu in Mumbai, the longest sea bridge, appeared in the western part of the country; The Bogibeel bridge, the longest railway bridge, was built on the Brahmapoutre d'Assam in the East; And the Pamban railway bridge with the vertical rise duration was ordered in the south. The Prime Minister added that a dedicated freight corridor was also being prepared while the work on the high -speed train project was in progress at a quick rate. Modern trains like Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat make the rail network more advanced. The path to a developed nation had become stronger with better regional connectivity, he said, adding that each state of the country obtained better connectivity. Mr. Modi also reported the new train services between Rameswaram and Tambaram. He also laid the foundations for the four rights in the NO national motorway section. 40 from Walajahpet near Chennai at Tamil Nadu on the Andhra Pradesh border and devoted three other road projects to four rights to Tamil Nadu. Watch: Everything you need to know about the Rail Pamban bridge Earlier, the Prime Minister also offered prayers at the Sri Ramanathaswamy temple on the day of the Augor of Rama Navami. The Minister of Railways Ashwini Vahnav and the Minister of State for Information and Diffusion, L. Murugan, also spoke. The Governor of Tamil Nadu, RN delighted; The ministers of the state of Thangam Thenarasu and RS Rajakanppan; MEPs K. Navas Kani and R. Dharmar; And senior railway officials were present.

