Xi Jinping's counter -offensive against Trump Ready – World News prices

Asian stock markets took a dive on Monday after Wall Street suffered a collapse last Friday, after the prices increase and the announcement of Beijing counter-tale. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index dropped by almost 8% after the market opened, and an hour later, it was down 7.1% to 31,375.71. However, the markets do not seem to worry about China, because the country believes that it has enough space to reduce their loan costs and reserve the rules for lenders in order to protect its economy from Trump's new prices.
The Beijing Ministry of Commerce announced last week that it would impose a rate of 34% on all American goods from April 10. The announcement came in response to the United States implementing a rate of 34% on Chinese imports. There is no doubt that the United States and China are the two largest economies in the world. But the tariff war has led to a big question – how does China plan to fight against all chaos prices? Discover.
Calling China's announcement of 34% importance of importation on all American products a “rare exception”, a Bloomberg article explained that the largest manufacturer in the world has spent a lot of time building and developing its economy which is already the test of war against any repercussions of its own business practices.
People's Daily, the flagship newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, said in a first -page article on Monday that China can reduce the reserve requirements for banks and reduce central bank policy rates at any time. The article also mentioned that there was still room to increase the budget deficit, issue special cash obligations and take special debts, Bloomberg reported.
The official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday that Beijing will continue to take solid measures to protect its sovereignty, security and other interests. The new American prices announced last week will increase taxes on almost all Chinese products to at least 54%, which could have a serious impact on exports to the United States, especially since the Chinese economy begins to stabilize in early 2025.
How does China plan to protect its economy?
The article in The People's Daily indicated that China is planning “extraordinary efforts” to give a boost to domestic consumption. He said effective policies will be designed to stabilize the market and restore confidence. The government at all levels will take pain to help all of these industries and small businesses that have been seriously affected by prices. The Chinese government will help them with commercial strategies and guide them, the article said.
The article highlighting the impact of American prices, said that the new 34%sample, as well as the previously imposed American rates, will considerably remove bilateral trade. He said more downward pressure should occur in the economy because Chinese exports will be faced with short -term impact.
However, the article has also suggested that more than China, it could be us which could be more injured by the trade war because it is strongly based on China for a wide range of consumer goods as well as intermediate products. The article also indicated that it is impossible that US trade is completely eliminated.
The article has also added that China and the United States have been in a trade war for 8 years and that they have acquired significant experience in such a fight.
The price of 34% of Trump on China – a wise decision?
The majority of goods that the United States imports from China include things like smartphones, furniture, clothing and game consoles, etc., things that the American consumer can easily find in Wallmart or in a shopping center. Now, if there is a price on these articles commonly found, the American consumer will take note of it and it will not be a very good decision for the United States.
China, on the other hand, is based on American imports for LNG and crude oil, silicon crisps and chips, platform jets and plastics, according to the Bloomberg report. These are things that are not easily available for ordinary humans.
The only real exception is cars. Given the weak position of American car brands like Buick, Chevrolet and Ford in China, this could almost be a relief if their markets in China disappeared entirely, according to Bloomberg's report.
