Swati reveals that Imran ordered him to contact Gen Asim





The head of the PTI Azam Swati (left) The founder of PTI, Imran Khan (Center) and the army staff (COAS), General Asim Munnir. AFP / ISPR / File

Mansehra: The chief of Pakistan Senior Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Azam Khan Swati, revealed that the founder of the PTI, the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, had ordered him in 2022 to contact General Asim Munir and to open a chain of dialogue.

In a video message, Swati said he was involving a few people, including a television anchor, in his attempt to initiate the dialogue, but the doors have not opened.

I always make all the possible efforts to bring the chief of staff of the Asim Munnir army and the founding president of Ptis, Imran Khan, at the negotiating table, because the first is the key to peace and the elimination of activism and terrorism of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, he said while holding the Holy Quran in the video.

Swati was sworn in on the Holy Quran to reaffirm his loyalty to the founding president of the parties, Imran Khan, and denied having been released from prison following any agreement with the establishment.

Swati, who condemned what he called the non -professional behavior of certain social media bloggers for the propagation of biased and speculative content, said that Imran Khan was willing to reconcile with the army chief in the greatest national interest.

Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, understand the importance of solving problems through dialogue. This is why the former Prime Minister believes that if the Hudaybiyyah Treaty could be signed, then their problems can also be resolved peacefully, he said.

The former PTI senator, who returned to media spotlights after accused Mansehra de corruption legislators following his release from Adiala prison, said that he had previously tried to bring the army chief to the negotiation table by Dr. Arif Alvi and one of his teachers.

Swati stressed that he had made personal and financial sacrifices for Imran Khan and for the improvement of the country.

His declaration came in the midst of speculation surrounding his release, criticisms suggesting that it was the result of a behind -the -scenes agreement. However, Swati denied such claims with vehement, affirming his unwavering loyalty to the management of the PTI. I have no connection with intelligence agencies or other institutions, and I even convinced Imran Khan to cancel the public rally scheduled for August 22, 2024, because the country risked diving into chaos due to a religious movement at the time, he said.

He added that the main party leaders, including Umar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, had approached him to meet Imran Khan and help persuade him to postpone the planned rally.

I urge everyone to play their role in securing the release of Imran Khan, because it could open the way at the end of activism and terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balutchistan, Swati said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1298774-swati-reveals-imran-directed-him-to-contact-gen-asim The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos