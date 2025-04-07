Deviant Trump promises to stay in class while countries are jostling on the prices





President Donald Trump defended the radical prices on imports that have sent shock via the world's stock markets, saying “sometimes you have to take medication to repair something”.

Addressing journalists in the Air Force One a little time on Sunday, he said that Jobs and Investment would return to the United States to make it “rich as never before”.

Trump's senior officials stressed that the prices – announced last week – would be implemented as planned, playing fears of the recession.

Only a few hours after Trump's comments, the stock markets plunged in Asia early on Monday, Japan Nikkei 225 lowering 6.3%, and Hong Kong Hang Seng losing 9.8%.

On Friday, the three main stock market indices in the United States fell by more than 5%, while the S&P 500 fell by almost 6% during the worst week for the US stock market since 2020.

The Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange – which is negotiated on Sunday – ended almost 7%, its strongest daily loss since the media of the state belonging to the State.

The American banking giant JP Morgan predicted 60% of American and global recession of recession following the announcement of Trump's prices.

Reuters

Bessent (on the left) illustrated with Trump and the commercial secretary Howard Lutnick (right) in the oval office in February

Speaking aboard the presidential plane on a return flight to Washington DC, Trump said that European and Asian countries “were dying to conclude an agreement.”

He also postponed the investigation of a journalist on the “pain threshold” of American consumers as fears of a high price increase and a recession of the market increase.

“I think your question is so stupid,” he told the journalist. “I don't want nothing to drop. But sometimes you have to take medication to repair something.”

In a series of television interviews earlier on Sunday, Trump’s main officials also played recent stock market falls.

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, told NBC Meet the Press Program that there was “no reason” to expect a recession accordingly. “This is an adjustment process,” he added.

Bessent also argued that Trump had “created a maximum lever effect for himself, and more than 50 countries approached the administration to reduce their non-tariff commercial barriers, reduce their prices, stop the manipulation of currencies”.

Meanwhile, the secretary of commerce, Howard Lutnick, told CBS News that the “basic” rate of 10% on all imports, which came into force a day earlier, will certainly remain in place for days and weeks “.

Lutnick continued saying that the more steep reciprocal rates were still on the right track.

Personalized prices higher on around 60 countries, nicknamed the “worst offenders”, should come into force on Wednesday, April 9.

Asked about these prices, Lutnick said they came. “”[Trump] announced it and he didn't choose, “he said.

Lutnick also defended the prices imposed on two tiny antarctic islands populated by penguins, saying that it had to fill “gaps” so that countries like “shipped” China.

The American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, says that there is “no reason” to expect a recession

Elsewhere, Indonesia and Taiwan said during the weekend that they would not impose reprisal rates after the United States announced a 32% levy on imports from the two countries.

The chief of Vietnam, in Lam, asked Trump to delay an obligation of 46% on Vietnamese exports to the United States by “at least 45 days”, according to a letter seen by the AFP news agency and the New York Times.

However, China announced on Friday that it would impose a rate of 34% on all American imports, from Thursday, April 10.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer warned on Saturday that “the world as we knew”.

Starmer said the British government would continue to put pressure on economic agreement with the United States, which avoided some of the prices.

A Downing Street spokesperson added Starmer and the new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney agreed in a telephone call that “a total trade war is interested in anyone.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday should meet Trump for business negotiations in Washington DC.

Netanyahu, addressing journalists while riding an airplane for the United States, said that he would be “the first international leader who meets Trump” since the new prices were introduced.

He said that it showed their “personal link and the link between our countries which is so essential at that time”.

Reuters

Anti-Trump demonstrations took place in dozens of American cities, partly on the prices

Anti-Trump demonstrations took place in the United States in the weekend, in the largest national opposition show since the president took office in January.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been revealed in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington DC, among other cities, with demonstrators citing grievances with Trump's agenda ranging from social issues to economic issues.

