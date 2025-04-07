



Three years later – and now in their second consecutive mandate – the federal ministers show no sign of relaxation of their attacks against the founder of PTI besieged, Imran Khan, the holding him outright responsible for economic and security quagmires that Pakistan had to travel during his reign.

While the sustainable popularity of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf continues to put themselves under the skin of the government led by PML-N, two federal high ministers-the Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif and the Minister of Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal-have used gatherings in their native cities as luscious to keep Imran Khan firmly in their discounts.

PML-N leaders have accused the chief imprisoned to be responsible for most of the Ills confronted in Pakistan, while announcing that the central government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif finally managed to transform things in the country.

Despite the endless criticism, the Minister of Defense, in the same breath, said that it was not necessary to abuse PTI, because his leaders already presented himself, affirming that the former ruling party was divided into many factions.

Khawaja Asif, while addressing a crowd in Sialkot, said that Imran Khan was and will always be a pickpocket and a self -centered individual. He noted that Imran had refused to sit with opposition parties when he was in power, even when there were fears of an attack from India.

However, now in prison, he asked his party not to sit with the government in terms of security if he was not invited to the meeting. “Imagine the contradiction,” he added.

He congratulated the government led by Shehbaz for giving a historic concession of 16% in electricity prices, not calling him a small feat. He said that Nawaz Sharif, his brother or daughter are in power, the days of economic progression begin.

He announced a new SIALKOT motorway in Kharian and added that a new path was under construction on the existing highway.

While recognizing the deterioration of the security situation at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balutchistan, he paid a rich tribute to the soldiers for having expressed their lives for the mother mother. He said that the government was not against a specific group or individual, but that anyone who was against the people of the country should pay the price.

Ahsan Iqbal, addressing a crowd in Zafarwal, said that a certain judge and the generals then brought Imran Khan – a total novice – in power. He said that this amateur, when he was in the driver's seat, had done what amateurs did: ended up having an accident.

He added that the man who had received the keys to the country had not even led a union council of his whole life.

He said that Imran Khan had brought the country on the verge of bankruptcy. Instead of reaching the blame for his failures, he accused his opponents.

Iqbal said that if the alliance then-opposition had not returned Imran Khan to the house via a vote without confidence on April 11, 2022, Pakistan would have been lacking. If this had happened, he said, the assets would have been taken over, the creditors would have questioned the country's missile shooting capacities, and the conditions would have been imposed which would have endangered security.

He added that if the PML-N had wanted to save his policy, he would have opted for the first elections shortly after having removed the PTI government, but instead, they chose the difficult way to repair the economy, because the country could not afford the decision limits of an interim configuration.

