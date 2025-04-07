Examples of the rebirth of the Islamic State

Listen to the article

Several countries are committed to trying to bring Islam, religion followed by the majority of their populations, in governance. Last week, I discussed in this space why Pakistan, created as a Muslim state by its founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was not supposed to be a religious state.

It was created as a nation state in which the large Muslim population of British India could comfortably practice their ways and their culture. Jinnah clearly indicated that the representative democracy of the Western style would be the basis of governance.

There were several differences in this model when the army intervened and reigned over the state under four different governments – from 1958 to 2008. General Ayub Khan took over the reins of the government and became the first military leader.

In 2008, General Pervez Musharraf, the fourth military sovereign who organized a coup in 1999 and threw the elected government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, agreed to bring back the civil regulations and held elections in the country. What followed the departure of Musharraf in 2008 was the arrival of competitive democracy, the political parties working to gain power. The army ruled Pakistan for 32 years of the country's existence as an independent state for 78 years.

At present in the Muslim world, there are several states with majority Muslim populations which determine how to bring Islam to governance. Today, I will examine two cases, near the two ends of the Muslim world – Turkey in the West and in Bangladesh in the East.

First of all, the Bangladesh affair.

Bangladesh was sculpted from the parent state of Pakistan in 1971. Ethnicity was the reason why it chose separation rather than continuing to stay as “eastern wing” of Pakistan. The Bengalis, who have become Bangladeshs, did not oppose an Islamic State. The attempt to do so occurred half a century later. Mujib Mashal and Saif Hasnat wrote a story published by the New York Times on April 2 under the title, “while Bangladesh is reinventing himself, the Islamist extremists make a boost”.

They wrote: “While Bangladesh tries to rebuild its democracy and to trace a new future for its 175 million people, the sequence of Islamic extremism which has long hidden under the centuries -old country bubbed on the surface. While the country wrote a new constitution, the Islamists clearly indicated that they were working to push the Bangladesh in a more fundamentalist direction.” It was not the objective of the movement led by the student who forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina outside his office and outside the country. She continues to live in India.

The officials who worked on the drafting of the new Constitution recognized that it was likely to drop secularism as a decisive characteristic of Bangladesh, replacing it with pluralism and redrawing the country according to more religious lines. Jamaat-E-Islami, the largest and most organized Islamic Party sees a great opportunity. The party with important commercial interests plays a long -term game. It is unlikely to win an election expected before the end of 2025. Mia Golam bywar, the secretary general of Jamaat-E-Islami, said that the party wanted an Islamic welfare state. According to him, the closest model, in his mixture of religion and politics, is Turkey.

Now turning to the Turkish affair.

Mustafa Kamal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, had moved the country to the west. He was called “Ataturk” – Turkish for the “father of the nation” – to recognize the role he had played by beating the efforts of the nations in southeast Europe to take over Turkey. Greece, a former Turkish rival, was one of the eminent attackers. Once in power as head of state, Ataturk introduced policies and a program to modernize Turkey.

He did so insofar as writing the Turkish language was changed from the use of the Arab script to the one who followed Roman writing. This has deprived the people of the country with a large part of their literature.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the current president of the country, is engaged in an attempt to take his country to his traditional paths. In doing so, he became an authoritarian sovereign. The Western press was very critical of some of its movements. I will take an editorial in the Washington Post published on March 25, 2025 as an example of how the West considers the current situation in Türkiye.

“During his more than two decades at the head of Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was accused of having displayed illiberal trends, the centralization of power and decline on democracy,” wrote the newspaper. “Last week, he turned to outright authoritarianism again. In a decision that was astonishing, even for a known president of Bristle to Disse. Erdogan had his main political rival, Ekram Imamoglu, the popular mayor of Istanbul, arrested and thrown into prison on what seemed to be borrowing accusations.”

Despite the strong military and police presence in the streets of the country, people came to protest against the arrest of Imamoglu, the popular mayor of Istanbul who had previously launched the political career of Erdogan. The current Turkish president had built his political career promising the political modernization of the country he wanted to lead. It did not happen. Imamoglu wrote a powerful article from his prison unit which was published by the Washington Post on March 31, 2025.

The article appeared under the title “Turkey has become a Republic of fear”. The mayor explained that events in Türkiye as having a significant world. “What is happening in Turkey and many regions of the world shows that democracy, the rule of law and fundamental freedoms cannot survive in silence, nor be sacrificed for a diplomatic convenience disguised as” realpolitik “, he wrote

There was a war of words between Erdogan and the disciples of the mayor arrested in Istanbul. “A large country like Turkey has a very small main opposition party, very underdeveloped and very inadequate,” said the president. “It has become clear that you cannot trust them to manage even a snack, not to mention the state or municipalities.”

While the constitution of the country prevents him from running again unless the parliament provided for the first elections before the expiration of his current mandate which will be in 2028. It is largely provided that he would be likely to follow this path, one of the reasons for which he put his candidate for the most likely opposition in prison. However, it is unlikely that the opposition forces that developed in force during the long term of President Erdogan renounce the end of his political career.