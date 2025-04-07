Connect with us

Politics

The rout of the global market on Trump prices continues

The rout of the global market on Trump prices continues

 


This article is an on -site version of our Firstftft newsletter. Subscribers can register for our Asia,, Europe / Africa Or Americas Edition to have the newsletter delivered every morning during the week. Explore all our newsletters here

Today's agenda: Change of British investment rules; The Pen denounces the witch hunt; China strikes Trump; Interview with Virgin Atlantic PDG; And how the prices hit Nike

Hello and welcome to FIRSTFT, where the rout of the world market continued from Donald Trumps prices.

What are the damage? Asian actions fell this morning, with Hong Kongs Hanging the CSI 300 CSI 300 Seng and Chinas clues. Heavy drops in the largest Japanese banks have led a sale, while the markets in Australia and South Korea were also seriously affected. The contracts following the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 have also slipped, while the American market for undesirable bonds has experienced its greatest sale since 2020.

Why is it so bad? Fears for the global economy are increasing rapidly, especially after China announced reprisal tasks on Friday. The Trump administration exacerbated these concerns during the weekend by promising to stick to the rights, despite the rout of Wall Street of $ 5 billion. Questioned, the president compared his actions to medicine, while other officials have rejected the short -term reaction.

What is the rest: Greater reciprocal samples should start from Wednesday. Analysts say that there could be a recession in the United States and the EU if these upper levies are not canceled, and the major banks such as JPMorgan have reduced their economic forecasts for the United States. The president of the federal reserve, Jay Powell, warned of higher inflation and slower growth. As for Marketstoday, you provide the latest movements in our live blog.

  • Europe: The prices may trigger a large negative shock of demand in the euro zone, the governor of the Central Bank of Greece at the Financial Times said.

  • The Fed: It would be an error for the rate settings to reject the benefits of the inflation of the prices as a transitional, writes Ruir Sharma.

For more analysis on prices, register For our Newsletter Trade Secrets if you are a premium subscriber or improve your subscription. And here is what else had an eye on today:

  • Economic data: The EU reports retail data in February while Germany issues its production index for the same month.

  • EU: The trade ministers meet in Luxembourg to discuss the response of the blocks to the American prices and in China.

  • Companies: Ferrexpo and Shell provide updates in the first quarter.

Five other best stories

1. Exclusive: The United Kingdom plans to dilute the investment capital and hedge fund rules By introducing a lighter regulation plan for small groups to encourage more investments. The Treasury should announce today that it raises the size threshold for which other asset managers are subject to the main rules of the sector. Read the full story.

  • Private Equity: Large institutional investors are studying options to make participations in unlimited capital funds after the rout of the global financial markets struck their portfolios

  • More on the United Kingdom: Great Britain moves plans to eliminate petrol and diesel cars as it tries to support a national automotive industry struck by Trumps prices.

2. Exclusive: More FTSE 100 companies push to considerably stimulate the periods of compensation and accelerated revision, A Deloitte report shows, while global companies seek to remain competitive with American peers. Anjli Raval has more details from London.

3. The American defense secretary should go to Panama at the start of this week while Washington increases pressure On the Nation of Central America for the presumed Chinese influence on its famous canal. Pete Hegseth, who plans to attend the Central America Security Conference, should meet President Jos Ral Mulino tomorrow.

4. Exclusive: A Singaporean start-up of $ 5.6 billion has established plans to request banking licenses in the United Kingdom and the United States, Its managing director said. The Airwallex company payment company, whose customers include the McLaren car racing group, hopes to develop in loans and compete with world banks.

5. Marine Le Pen denounced a conviction which risks blocking it from the next presidential election as witch hunt and swore to appeal in order to defend democracy and the rule of law. The far -right leader, who was convicted last week of EU’s embezzlement, was addressed to thousands of supporters who had joined Paris.

In -depth news

The trucks and export buses are loaded on a ship while other cars are waiting to be loaded in a port of Yantai, in eastern Chinese, the Shandong province on April 3, 2025
AFP via Getty Images

China has already retaliated against Trump, announcing a rate of 34% coverage which is expected to launch this Thursday, one day after the American reciprocal samples take effect. But Beijing has strategically left space to continue to regain reprisals, holding a firepower for negotiation as the trade war degenerates.

Read too …

  • Virgin Atlantic: The British airline has announced its first profit in almost 10 years. But CEO Shai Weiss says in aviation, you have to be paranoid.

  • Public health: The interviews with great readings of today and the officials who say that the lies and the theories of the conspiracy exacerbate inequalities and cost lives.

  • American mortgages: Government’s guarantees mean that internal loans are generally at low risk, writes Patrick Jenkins, but prevails over policies raises concerns.

Graphic of the day

After moving the production of shoes in Vietnam for its cheap workforce, Nike, Adidas and Puma are now faced with a big problem: the Southeast Asian Nation has been struck by some of the most punitive tariffs. The United States lacks factories with specialized equipment to make racing shoes or workers with know-how to operate them, trainers' prices are likely to increase.

Content could not be loaded. Check your Internet or browser connection settings.

Take a break in the news …

Black mirror Star Paul Giamatti discusses the game process of a man plunging in his past in the new series of the Netflix SCI-Fi Show. In addition, its reflections on artificial intelligence in the film and television industry: AI is frightening and frightening, but it is inevitable.

Paul Giamatti
Paul Giamatti photographed in New York Victoria Will / Invite via AP

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.ft.com/content/55b6ea41-4813-4722-9ca2-6038865f4e53

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: