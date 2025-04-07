The rout of the global market on Trump prices continues

This article is an on -site version of our Firstftft newsletter. Subscribers can register for our Asia,, Europe / Africa Or Americas Edition to have the newsletter delivered every morning during the week. Explore all our newsletters here

Today's agenda: Change of British investment rules; The Pen denounces the witch hunt; China strikes Trump; Interview with Virgin Atlantic PDG; And how the prices hit Nike

Hello and welcome to FIRSTFT, where the rout of the world market continued from Donald Trumps prices.

What are the damage? Asian actions fell this morning, with Hong Kongs Hanging the CSI 300 CSI 300 Seng and Chinas clues. Heavy drops in the largest Japanese banks have led a sale, while the markets in Australia and South Korea were also seriously affected. The contracts following the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 have also slipped, while the American market for undesirable bonds has experienced its greatest sale since 2020.

Why is it so bad? Fears for the global economy are increasing rapidly, especially after China announced reprisal tasks on Friday. The Trump administration exacerbated these concerns during the weekend by promising to stick to the rights, despite the rout of Wall Street of $ 5 billion. Questioned, the president compared his actions to medicine, while other officials have rejected the short -term reaction.

What is the rest: Greater reciprocal samples should start from Wednesday. Analysts say that there could be a recession in the United States and the EU if these upper levies are not canceled, and the major banks such as JPMorgan have reduced their economic forecasts for the United States. The president of the federal reserve, Jay Powell, warned of higher inflation and slower growth. As for Marketstoday, you provide the latest movements in our live blog.

Europe: The prices may trigger a large negative shock of demand in the euro zone, the governor of the Central Bank of Greece at the Financial Times said.

The Fed: It would be an error for the rate settings to reject the benefits of the inflation of the prices as a transitional, writes Ruir Sharma.

For more analysis on prices, register For our Newsletter Trade Secrets if you are a premium subscriber or improve your subscription. And here is what else had an eye on today:

Economic data: The EU reports retail data in February while Germany issues its production index for the same month.

EU: The trade ministers meet in Luxembourg to discuss the response of the blocks to the American prices and in China.

Companies: Ferrexpo and Shell provide updates in the first quarter.

Five other best stories

1. Exclusive: The United Kingdom plans to dilute the investment capital and hedge fund rules By introducing a lighter regulation plan for small groups to encourage more investments. The Treasury should announce today that it raises the size threshold for which other asset managers are subject to the main rules of the sector. Read the full story.

Private Equity: Large institutional investors are studying options to make participations in unlimited capital funds after the rout of the global financial markets struck their portfolios

More on the United Kingdom: Great Britain moves plans to eliminate petrol and diesel cars as it tries to support a national automotive industry struck by Trumps prices.

2. Exclusive: More FTSE 100 companies push to considerably stimulate the periods of compensation and accelerated revision, A Deloitte report shows, while global companies seek to remain competitive with American peers. Anjli Raval has more details from London.

3. The American defense secretary should go to Panama at the start of this week while Washington increases pressure On the Nation of Central America for the presumed Chinese influence on its famous canal. Pete Hegseth, who plans to attend the Central America Security Conference, should meet President Jos Ral Mulino tomorrow.

4. Exclusive: A Singaporean start-up of $ 5.6 billion has established plans to request banking licenses in the United Kingdom and the United States, Its managing director said. The Airwallex company payment company, whose customers include the McLaren car racing group, hopes to develop in loans and compete with world banks.

5. Marine Le Pen denounced a conviction which risks blocking it from the next presidential election as witch hunt and swore to appeal in order to defend democracy and the rule of law. The far -right leader, who was convicted last week of EU’s embezzlement, was addressed to thousands of supporters who had joined Paris.

In -depth news

AFP via Getty Images

China has already retaliated against Trump, announcing a rate of 34% coverage which is expected to launch this Thursday, one day after the American reciprocal samples take effect. But Beijing has strategically left space to continue to regain reprisals, holding a firepower for negotiation as the trade war degenerates.

Read too …

Virgin Atlantic: The British airline has announced its first profit in almost 10 years. But CEO Shai Weiss says in aviation, you have to be paranoid.

Public health: The interviews with great readings of today and the officials who say that the lies and the theories of the conspiracy exacerbate inequalities and cost lives.

American mortgages: Government’s guarantees mean that internal loans are generally at low risk, writes Patrick Jenkins, but prevails over policies raises concerns.

Graphic of the day

After moving the production of shoes in Vietnam for its cheap workforce, Nike, Adidas and Puma are now faced with a big problem: the Southeast Asian Nation has been struck by some of the most punitive tariffs. The United States lacks factories with specialized equipment to make racing shoes or workers with know-how to operate them, trainers' prices are likely to increase.

Take a break in the news …

Black mirror Star Paul Giamatti discusses the game process of a man plunging in his past in the new series of the Netflix SCI-Fi Show. In addition, its reflections on artificial intelligence in the film and television industry: AI is frightening and frightening, but it is inevitable.