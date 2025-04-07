



Mes of 50 passes affected by the political rate of the American president, Donald Trump, spoke with the president in order to negotiate taxes, said director of the National Economic Council of the White House, Kevin Hassett. Last night, he received a report from the trade representative that more than 50 passes contacted the president to initiate negotiations, Express Hassett in an interview with this week's program, of the ABC press channel. The overall 10% rate that Trump announced this week has entered into force at 00.01 local time in the United States (04.01 GMT), to a extent that threatens to cause more turbulence in international bags. On April 2, one day called as the Liberation Day, the Republican announced that a tax of 10% at 184 assists and territories, in addition to the European UNE (EU), and which, in some cases, increased up to 20% for European products or 34% for Chinese imports. The prices have sown fear among investors of possible economic deceleration and financial entities such as JP Morgan warned that it could push the United States to a recession and an increase in prices for consumers. In addition, the president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, said on Friday that prices will lead to greater inflation and lower economic growth. Hassett, who was one of the members of the Trump administration who met him while deliberating on the prices, admitted that there could be a certain price increase, but negligible that taxes imply a heavy burden for the American consumer. The director of the National Economic Council also stresses that prices are not a tax because they depend on supply and demand. Our approach is to reduce taxes, expenses and regulations and impose a basic price line worldwide, by hitting the hardest players, add. When asked by Russia, he does not appear in the list of passes affected by prices, Hasset said that, unlike other American allies such as Europe, Canada or Mexico, Russia is in the midst of peace negotiation (with Ukraine) which affects thousands of people, and therefore an imposing tomb is not appropriate. Publication views: 65

