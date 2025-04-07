PTI leaders want Imran to ordered an investigation





Peshawar: offended by the controversial declaration of chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, certain senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) decided not to engage in counterattacks against him.

They said they did not want the party and its strength to be weakened at this crucial moment, so they called on the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, to order an investigation into allegations against them.

I don't care about all that Ali Amin Khan said about me, but the way he has targeted other senior party leaders, notably Asad Qaiser Khan, Shahram Khan Tarakai, Babar Saleem Swati, Taimur Khan Jhagra and Kamran Khan Bangash have injured me. It is neither in favor of Imran Khan nor of PTI, therefore, we all sought Imran Khan to order an investigation into what Ali Amin said, Pti Mna de Mardan, Mohammad Atif Khan, told the news when approaching this correspondent.

He said that he had been injured by Ali Amins' declaration, but that he had decided not to react to it, especially in the media, because it would damage their joint cause, that is to say that Imran Khan is outside prison.

He said that he had never used his portfolios and government machines for his personal benefit when he was a main minister in the past, saying that the only purpose of his policy to join and Imran Khan eradicated corruption.

Ali Amin is Managing Director of the province and there are many urgent problems that need his time and attention. I do not understand why he chose to open unnecessary fronts by offending the parts at the top of the figures by attacking them with his unpleasant comments, he argued.

Atif Khan said that he and other party leaders had asked Imran Khan to order an impartial investigation into allegations against them.

Meanwhile, other PTI leaders and close aid from Imran Khan to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told the news that the party and its workers were concerned about continuous party disorders and had called on Gandapur and other party leaders to stop the beards.

Workers are concerned about the internal divisions of the party. The differences have moved away from the party from their main objective of leaving Imran Khan and other political prisoners from the prison, a MNA PTI in Peshawar on the news told the news.

Complaining anonymity, he said that the party had been divided in more than four groups and that one group among them was sincerely interested in the safe and immediate liberation of Imran Khan of the prison. He said that members of an influential party group enjoyed advantages and privileges by making empty promises to Imran Khan for more than a year to get him out of prison and transfer him to Banigala or Nathiagali.

Unfortunately, none of the high leaders of the games, including Imran Khans' sister, Aleema Khan, is authorized to meet him in prison and let him know what's going on in his name. Only Ali Amin and lawyer Mohammad Ali Saif or who they recommend can see him in Adiala prison, he complained.

