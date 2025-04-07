



President Donald Trump and senior administration officials proposed mixed messages on the question of whether his radical prices are permanent or open to negotiations.

Thursday afternoon, Trump said that countries were already coming to him to conclude agreements, suggesting that he was open to negotiating with foreign leaders. But he took a different tone on Friday, writing in a message to foreign investors on social networks that his policies will never change.

Trump's best officials have not given clear clarity in television appearances today:

The director of the National House Council Kevin Hassett: Hassett said that more than 50 countries have contacted the United States to try to negotiate tariff agreements.

Hassett said on ABCS this week that countries are reaching out because they understand that they support a lot of prices.

Commerce secretary Howard Luxe: asked CBS News to the claim nation that 50 countries have contacted, Lutnick would not say if the White House is really open to negotiations.

Lutnick echoed Hassett by saying that the awareness of the foreign authorities shows that these countries know that they have torn us.

Pressed on several occasions, Lunick would not say if the general prices of 10% of 10% were permanent. He said Trump will not report the additional and steepecity rates that come into force this week.

Commerce Advisor Peter Navarro: In an interview with Fox News, Navarro said it was not a negotiation, but also that Trump is still ready to listen to when other countries call.

It is the non -tariff cheating that counts the most, and when they want to talk to us, come and tell us about this, said Navarro, alluding to the non -commercial barriers of the world economy that attracted the IRE.

The Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins: pressed several times by CNNS Jake Tapper, Rollins could not clearly indicate if the prices are there to stay or if there is room for negotiation.

Were two working days in this new American order. So I think we have a lot to determine, she said.

