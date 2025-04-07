Global markets in free fall while Trump is digging on tariff medicine | Economy

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, postponed the market disorders caused by his radical prices, compare measures to medicine while panicked investors pursued a massive sale of global actions.

I don't want to lower anything, but sometimes you have to take medication to fix something, Trump told journalists on the Air Force One on Sunday.

We were so badly treated by other countries because we had stupid leadership that made it happen. They took our businesses, they took our money, they took our jobs.

By digging his so-called reciprocal rates, Trump said that he would not decide unless other countries balance their profession with the United States.

The American president said that he had spoken with many foreign leaders during the weekend who were dying to conclude an agreement.

I said: did not go for deficits with your country, said Trump.

Did not go doing this because, for me, a deficit is a loss. Were going to have surpluses or, at worst, will even break.

Trumps' comments came when global actions have continued to fall among the fears of a world trade war and an economic slowdown.

Benchmark Taiwans Taiex and Hong Kongs hung Seng plunged around 10% on Monday, while Japan Nikkei 225 dived almost 9%.

In Singapore, the Times Straits index dropped more than 7%.

South Korea Kospi has dropped by more than 5%, while the Australias ASX 200 dropped by around 6%.

American actions were set for new reduced losses when Wall Street Rouvre, following a two -day rout last week which wiped out more than 6 billions of dollars in market value.

The term contracts linked to the S & P500 reference fell 2.70% on Sunday, while those linked to the NASDAQ-100 of the technology were down 3.55%.

The United States began to impose a reference rate of 10% on imports on Sunday, with higher rights between 11% and 50% to take effect against dozens of countries on Wednesday.

The higher prices should knock on both the rivals and the American allies.

China, the main strategic rival in the United States and its third trading partner, faces a rate of 34%, while the European Union, Japan and South Korea are preparing at prices between 20 and 25%.

Reprisal measures

Last week, China announced a series of countermeasures, including a 34% rate on all American imports and export restrictions of certain critical minerals, while the EU is preparing a list of American imports to target with higher rights.

Trump said on Sunday that he was ready to negotiate with China, but that any agreement would depend on the country eliminating its significant trade surplus with the United States.

We have a huge deficit problem with China, Trump said.

The Beijing 50 scholarship index fell by more than 20% on Monday morning.

The Chinese samples, which come into force on April 10, aim to bring the United States back on the right track of the multilateral trade system, said the Minister of Trade in Beijing on Sunday, representatives of foreign companies, rushing that China will remain promising land for foreign investment.

Some of the other USS trade partners, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Indonesia and Taiwan, have excluded tit-for-tat measures at the moment.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to become the first world leader on Monday to raise the prices with Trump face to face when he will have his second visit to the White House since the American elections in January.

The two will discuss the issue of prices, efforts to return our hostages, Israeli-Turkey relations, the Iranian threat and the battle against the International Criminal Court, Netanyahus' office said in a statement.

In the midst of market problems, analysts have greatly increased the chances that the United States will enter a recession over the next 12 months.

Last week, JPMorgan increased the probability of a 60%American recession, while S&P Global put the probability between 30 and 35%.

The size and disruptive impact of American trade policies, if they were supported, would be sufficient to give an American expansion still in good health and a global expansion in the recession, Bruce Kasman, head of the economic research of JPMorgans, in a note entitled, there will be blood.

Lawrence Summers, who was secretary of the Treasury to former American president Bill Clinton, said the markets reacted to what could be the most detrimental economic policy adopted by the United States since the Second World War.

What is happening in the future markets now suggests that there is a real disappointment that the president doubles his mistakes, said Summers on X.

Trump administration officials played the risk of an economic slowdown despite the chaos on the market.

There must not be a recession that knows how the market will react in a day, in a week, the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told NBCS de Nbcs on Sunday.

What we are considering is to build the long -term economic fundamentals of prosperity, and I think that the previous administration had put us in progress on financial calamity.