Donald Trump prescribes a dose of “drug” painful tariff as the world markets line





US President Donald Trump has sparked a new phase of global economic disruption. On April 2, a date on which the White House nicknamed the “Liberation Day” Trump imposed an import rate of 10% on all goods entering the United States. A few days later, which was followed by higher rate up to 50% targeting 57 trade partners, including close allies such as Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

On April 9, prices on Chinese products had climbed at an effective rate of 54%. A 25% direct debit on imported cars entered into force on April 3. Trump says the goal is simple: put an end to trade deficits and protect American jobs.

A very nice thing for Trump, the prices are just a policy that they are personal. We have massive financial deficits with China, the European Union and many others. The only way that this problem can be healed is that prices, which now bring tens of billions of dollars to the United States, they are already in force, and a good thing to see, Trump wrote on his social media platform, Trots Social.

He added that the surplus with these countries grew up during the presidency of Joe Biden Some. We will reverse it and reverse it quickly. One day, people will realize that prices, for the United States of America, are a very beautiful thing!

Live events The benefits and recession anxiety entered into force, the markets fell. The future for Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all fell on Sunday evening. Bitcoin dropped by almost 6%. Oil prices have dropped below $ 60 per lowest barrel since 2021.trump responded to economic assaults in its typical way. What will happen in the markets that I cannot tell you. But our country is much stronger.

He doubled the policy, saying that, unless we solve this problem, I will not conclude an agreement, specifically referring to the American-Chinese commercial imbalance.

The allies struck, Tempers increases the backlash was rapid. Israel, one of the partners closest to the Americas, was slapped with a rate of 17%. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected in Washington for urgent talks. Vietnam, a key American trading partner, asked for a 45 -day delay on the 46% tariffs imposed on its exports.

The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, expressed a strong disagreement, but said that her government was ready to deploy all the merchant and economic tools necessary to support our businesses and our sectors that could be penalized.

However, Trump insists that the world reaction proves his point of view.

I spoke to many leaders, Europeans, Asian, around the world, he said. They want to conclude an agreement. And I said, was not going to have deficits with your country. Did not go doing this because for me a deficit is a loss. Were going to have surpluses or at worst, will even break.

A maximum lever effect or a maximum risk? Trumps the advisers tried to temper the fallout. The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, told Nbcs Meet the Press, at the moment, he has created a maximum lever effect for himself … I think we were going to have to see what the countries offer and if it is credible.

However, admitted Bessent, other countries have been bad actors for a long time, and this is not the kind of thing you can negotiate in days or weeks.

Kevin Hassett, head of the National Economic Council of the White House, told ABCS this week that more than 50 countries had contacted the president to start negotiation. But he defended the decision to apply the pressure. They understand that they bear a lot of prices, he said. I don't think you will see a big effect on the consumer in the United States.

Musk breaks the silence, Sparks Clashelon Musk, who now directs Trumps Department of Government Efficiency, has largely silent on commercial issues so far. Speaking at a weekend event in Italy, Musk said he hoped for a zero-tarical situation between the United States and Europe.

This led to a strong reprimand of Peter Navarro, Trumps Comprody advise. Elon, when he is on his Dogeus, is great. But we understand what is going on here. Elon sells cars, Navarro told Fox News. He simply protects his own interest as any businessman would.

Trump seemed to support Navarro. They want to speak, he said about the EU, but there is no speech unless they pay us a lot of money every year.

The Congress pushes Trump for a long time against foreign trade agreements, its decision to bypass the congress with these new prices is now faced with increasing resistance from the legislators, including its own party.

Several Republican senators support a bill to limit the presidential power on trade. The bipartite proposal would force the president to justify new prices in the congress, which should then approve them within 60 days.

We have given part of this power to the executive branch. I think that, with hindsight, it was a mistake, said representative Don Bacon, a Nebraska republican. Unless the markets continue to slip and we see changes in inflation or unemployment, it will be difficult to pass.

Senator John Barrasso, the second -ranking Republican in the Senate, defended Trumps' right to act but admitted, there is concerns and there is concern across the country. People look at the markets.

Economists warn the Treasury Secretary of long -term damage, Larry Summers, who served under President Bill Clinton, criticized Trumps for his contradictions for his contradictions. If it is a permanent source of income and trying to bring companies to move to the United States, then these prices were going to have permanently. The president cannot therefore have both directions, he said this week.

Summers added, there is a very good chance that there is more turbulence in the markets as we saw on Thursday and Friday.

Even in Saudi Arabia, the markets felt the impact. The scholarship closed 6.78% less on Sunday its worst loss of a day since the COVVI-19 crisis.

A divided world, an uncertain path of the White House says that Russia has been excluded from the list of prices because trade with the United States is already minimal due to existing sanctions. However, questions remain. Trump insists that countries have snatched the United States for decades and that prices are finally increasing the rules of the game.

We will win. Hang on, it won't be easy, Trump posted Florida online, where he spent the weekend in Golf.

The message is clear: Trump does not back down. But markets, or American business partners. What comes then can reshape the rules of world trade or plunge it into another chaos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/international/global-trends/donald-trump-prescribes-a-dose-of-painful-tariff-medicine-as-global-markets-wobble/articleshow/120048722.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos